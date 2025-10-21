CM Yogi warns against halal-certified products, says funds misused for terrorism and religious conversions Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that all the money generated through Halal certification is being misused to fund terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions.

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a stern warning to consumers about halal-certified products, claiming that the funds generated through such certified products are being used to finance terrorism, religious conversions, and love jihad.

Addressing the Kutumb Sneh Milan and Deepotsav event at the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur, held as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary celebrations, the Chief Minister said, "Whenever you buy any item, one thing you must check is whether Halal certification is written on it or not. This halal certification being put on the products has been banned in Uttar Pradesh. I believe that now no one in the state will dare to buy or sell such products. But you will be surprised to know that even soap has halal certification, clothes have halal certification, even matchboxes have halal certification."

Money used for terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions

He revealed that when the state government began probing the matter, it was found that Rs 25,000 crore had been earned through Halal certification within India, with no recognition from any central or state government agency. "All this money is misused for terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions," CM Yogi said, adding that strict action must be taken against those who exploit Indian consumers in the name of Halal certification.

Highlighting enforcement measures, the CM cited the recent arrest of Jalaluddin (Changur Baba) in Balrampur as an example of action taken against those involved in the misuse of funds. He further questioned why there is little public discussion on "political Islam" (Rajneetik Islam), pointing out that India's ancestors had also fought against "political Islam".

CM Yogi on Akhilesh Yadav's Diwali celebrations remark

CM Yogi launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his recent comments about Diwali celebrations. Taking a jibe at the former CM, Yogi said, "One can inherit a throne but not wisdom. Only those lacking wisdom can oppose Diwali." He further accused Akhilesh Yadav of insulting the Prajapati community, pointing out that nearly two crore people are engaged in the business of making clay lamps and utensils — symbols of self-reliance and economic independence.

"You must have seen him (SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav) saying, 'What's the need to light the diyas?' That means he is insulting the farmers because the oil will come from the farmers. Our farmer has seen progress in production because his oil is now used in these diyas and is being consumed in every household. His income has also increased."

If Akhilesh Yadav had ever understood their suffering, he would not have given such childish statements. And that is why they say that power is inherited, but wisdom is not… He said, 'What is the need to light the diyas?' This means he hates Diwali," he added.

The Chief Minister alleged that the SP has consistently opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "wants to glorify figures like Kansa and Duryodhana." Citing figures, Yogi said that while over six crore devotees visited Ayodhya last year and 66 crore participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, both the Congress and SP continued to criticize these spiritual events. He reminded the audience that the Congress had once told the court that Lord Ram and Krishna were mere myths, while the SP had "fired bullets at Ram devotees."

CM Yogi said that festivals are celebrated in the state with great enthusiasm. He added that people observe festivals and events with mutual respect, but it was rare to see them come together and participate in a collective celebration.

He further said that when he became the Chief Minister, there was a practice that Eid Milan programs were always held at the CM residence and the Raj Bhavan, while Holi Milan or Diwali Milan programs were not organized. "We decided that, if we have given a secular status (to the traditions of India), then the CM residence and the Raj Bhavan should also follow it, and we will not organise any such events," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi on RSS

Yogi praised RSS volunteers for their endurance and commitment, saying, "When Congress and SP members questioned the Ayodhya temple, the RSS volunteers would say, 'Ram Lalla, we will come and build the temple there'."

The Chief Minister said that it is India’s good fortune to have a voluntary organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was formed without any government support and with the help of volunteers.

"The RSS has done better work in Naxalite areas within the country than any other government.... The whole world is watching as an RSS volunteer leads India as the Prime Minister... 5 to 7 years ago, people from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and those associated with the INDI alliance used to ask, 'Will you be able to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya?' We and the Sangh volunteers used to say it would definitely be built. They were imprisoned, lathi-charged and shot at…The result is before us: the construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he added.