While the political activity remains intensified across India over the Centre's delimitation push, a war of words erupted between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, with the former appealing all 80 Lok Sabha members of the state to back the fresh proposal, but the latter describing it as the "biggest political blunder" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Adityanath, whose party is also busy preparing for the 2027 assembly elections, said the proposed legislation would increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, and would ensure a greater representation for women by providing them 33 per cent reservation.

He also dismissed concerns by southern states over delimitation and underlined that the proposed exercise would be based on the 2011 Census and the existing number of seats in states would remain unchanged in proportion to their current strength.

"This is an important initiative to provide at least 33 per cent representation to half of India's population in Parliament and state assemblies without changing the social and geographical circumstances of the country," Adityanath told news agency PTI. "I appeal to all the honourable MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support this Bill and contribute towards paving the way for implementing women's reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections."

'BJP's biggest political blunder'

But Akhilesh has described the Delimitation Bill as "BJP's biggest political blunder". He said the SP favours women's reservation, but cannot trust the saffron party, alleging that it has failed to secure the country's borders.

Also, the Centre is bring the delimitation to divert attention in the aftermath of recent agitations by Gen Z and farmers, he claimed.

"Delimitation will be the BJP's biggest political blunder. The Samajwadi Party is in favour of women's reservation. On the pretext of the Women's Reservation Bill that has already been passed, on the pretext of increasing seats by 33 per cent, you are increasing seats by 50 per cent, and those are constituencies whose boundaries you have already predetermined," he told reporters in Sambhal.

The Parliament's special sitting would be held from November 30. Akhilesh's party has 37 seats in Lok Sabha and five members in the Rajya Sabha.

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