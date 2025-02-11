CM Yogi upset with officials amid traffic jams in Prayagraj: 'How can you avoid your duty?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi upset with officials amid traffic jams in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly got upset with officials during a review meeting over traffic jams in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh. He got angry with two ADG rank officials during yesterday's review meeting and said to Prayagraj ADG Bhanu Bhaskar that you have such a big responsibility and how can you avoid your responsibility.

He said everyone has to fulfill their responsibility and not put their responsibility on others. The chief minister asked the ADG, “What were you and your team doing when there was so much traffic, your work is going to be suspended. Everyone knows that there is a crowd on holidays, so what have you arranged on Saturday and Sunday,” he asked.

The development comes at a time when massive traffic jams were witnessed in Prayagraj ahead of the Magh Purnima.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh said it has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the religious congregation. As per data, 15 days before the conclusion of the Mahakumbh --Tuesday morning, the total number of saints, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders imbued with reverence and faith in the holy confluence of the Trievni Sangam coming to the Mahakumbh Mela crossed 450 million, a target set by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By 8 am on Tuesday, about 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam, with which the total number of people taking bath at Maha Kumbh crossed 450 million.

With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Even after all three Amrit Snan (Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami) in Prayagraj, there is no reduction in the zeal and enthusiasm of the devotees/bathers.

Devotees from all over the country and different parts of the world are reaching Prayagraj in lakhs and crores every day to attain virtue by taking a dip with reverence and faith in the holy Triveni.

The maximum number -- 80 million devotees took a bath on Mauni Amavasya, while 35 million devotees took a Amrit bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On February 1 and January 30, 17 million pilgrims took a virtuous dip, and on Paush Purnima, 25.7 million devotees took a dip in Triveni on Basant Panchami. Even before Magh Purnima, more than 10 million devotees are reaching the Sangam coast for a holy bath.

Prominent people like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including the cabinet) have also taken a dip in the confluence.

Apart from this, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shripad Naik, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daari, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav also took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.