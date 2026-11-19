Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday challenged Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest the upcoming Assembly elections against him from Ayodhya, saying he would also file his nomination from the constituency if the SP leader accepted the challenge.

Responding to Yadav's earlier challenge, the chief minister said, "If you file your nomination from there, I will also file my nomination. Let there be a direct, face-to-face contest if you have guts."

He accused the SP chief of lacking the courage to face him in a direct electoral contest, alleging that weak people resort to attacking from behind.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister accused its leaders of relying on mafia elements, undermining employment opportunities for the youth and compromising the safety of women and traders in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi targets SP over boy's death during Akhilesh's roadshow

CM Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Samajwadi Party over the death of a 13-year-old boy during Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Describing the incident as tragic, he accused the SP of promoting hooliganism, anarchy, riots and lawlessness and vowed strict action against those responsible.

Addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the Chief Minister referred to the death of Aryavardhan, son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, who was allegedly run over by an excavator during the roadshow.

"What was the fault of that innocent boy, barely 13 years old?" Adityanath asked, alleging that the child had become a victim of the Samajwadi Party's roadshow.

He said the boy was a student at a reputed school and lived with his family before being killed in what he described as a "brutal" manner. He also criticised those allegedly supporting mafia elements and hooliganism for not expressing condolences over the child's death.

"I express my condolences over the death of this innocent boy. I am also going to meet his family this evening and express my sympathy," he said.

The Chief Minister further accused the SP of maintaining links with mafia elements and betraying the public. He said his government had curbed hooliganism and would take further action against those involved in such activities.

Akhilesh predicts BJP's defeat in UP elections

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday predicted a major setback for the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, claiming that the ruling party would draw a "double-zero" in Gorakhpur if elections were held immediately.

The SP chief made the remarks while referring to the response to his 20-km PDA 'Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, claiming that the BJP's stronghold in the region was weakening.

Yadav also took a dig at the BJP's organisational appointments, questioning the party's choices of leaders for key positions. He pointed out that five-term MLA Nitin Nabin had been appointed the BJP's national president, while seven-term Lok Sabha MP Pankaj Chaudhary had been named the party's Uttar Pradesh chief.

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