CM Yogi rips into Akhilesh Yadav over planned Ayodhya visit: 'Apologise for firing on Rambhakts first'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a sharp dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during Ayodhya's grand Deepotsav celebrations, saying those who had ordered firing on Ram devotees and mistreated saints in the past must apologise before visiting the holy city.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi said those who had once neglected and insulted Ayodhya should seek forgiveness from Ram devotees and saints for their past actions. His remarks came after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced plans to visit Ayodhya on December 12 with his family to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple.

"Those who fired bullets at devotees of Lord Ram, humiliated saints and ordered lathi charges should first apologise before coming to Ayodhya," Yogi said, adding that they must repent for their past actions.

Yogi says Ayodhya will never face curfew again

The Chief Minister also accused previous governments of neglecting Ayodhya and said the city had undergone a major transformation under the present government.

He said Ayodhya, which once lacked an airport, now has an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki. Yogi recalled the centuries-long struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi and the sacrifices made by kar sevaks and revered saints to reclaim the site.

Referring to the inauguration of the Ram Temple under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said Ayodhya was regaining its lost glory and reconnecting with its heritage.

Yogi also asserted that Ayodhya would never again come under the shadow of curfew, contrasting the city's present development with its past.

Yogi welcomes Vice President at Deepotsav 2026

During the event, Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav 2026.

He praised the Vice President for his commitment to India's traditions, culture and national values, highlighting his humble background in a farming family in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister said Ayodhya had witnessed a historic moment during the consecration of Ram Lalla under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, when the city appeared to be showered with flowers from the heavens.

Yogi extended his greetings and welcome to the Vice President, describing Ayodhya as a sacred land celebrating its cultural and spiritual heritage through Deepotsav.

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