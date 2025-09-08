CM Yogi orders probe into admissions, accreditation in UP colleges, seeks report in 15 days During the investigation, every educational institution will be required to submit an affidavit confirming that only those courses are being offered which have received proper recognition from relevant regulatory bodies, universities or boards.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a comprehensive probe into the accreditation and admission processes of all universities, colleges and educational institutions across the state. The decision has been taken to ensure transparency and accountability in the higher education sector of Uttar Pradesh.

Special probe teams to be constituted in each division

To push the reform through, special investigation teams will be formed in every division by the divisional commissioners following CM Yogi’s orders. These teams will operate at the district level and will include a senior administrative officer, a police department official, and an education department representative. The teams will conduct on-ground inspections to verify the authenticity of institutional accreditations and admission procedures.

Mandatory affidavits and accreditation documents

During the investigation, every educational institution will be required to submit an affidavit confirming that only those courses are being offered which have received proper recognition from relevant regulatory bodies, universities or boards.

A complete list of all ongoing courses along with their accreditation certificates must also be provided. CM Yogi made it clear that no student should be admitted to any unrecognised course under any circumstances.

Strict action against irregularities

The government has warned of strict punitive measures against any institution found guilty of illegal admissions or running unrecognised programs. Such institutions will not only face legal action but will also be required to refund the full fee collected from students, along with interest. CM Yogi emphasised that the future of students cannot be compromised in any situation.

Reports to be submitted within 15 days

The investigation is to commence immediately, with all district-level inquiries to be completed and a consolidated report submitted to the state government within 15 days. The entire process will be directly monitored by divisional commissioners to ensure no procedural lapses occur.

CM Yogi has issued a clear warning to officials that any negligence or leniency at any level will not be tolerated. He stated that this is not merely an administrative formality but a critical initiative linked to the future of students and the overall quality of education in the state.