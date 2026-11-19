Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) during his visit to Gorakhpur, accusing it of encouraging hooliganism, lawlessness and mafia activities during its time in power. He warned criminals against returning to mafia-style activities and said his government would take strict action against them. He also took a swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, making a pointed remark about the Hyderabad leader ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

With the next UP Assembly polls approaching, Yogi also targeted opposition leaders over their political challenges and claims about the state. Responding to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's challenge to contest from Ayodhya, he said he was ready for a direct contest. The Chief Minister also invoked the Ram temple movement, accusing the opposition of disrespecting Hindu faith and drawing a comparison with Maricha from the Ramayana.

Yogi condemns killing of 14-year-old boy in Gorakhpur

Yogi said his government had brought criminal activities under control but warned that anyone attempting to revive mafia-style operations would face strict action. "If anyone tries to indulge in mafiagiri, it will not take long to reduce that mafia to dust," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), he described it as synonymous with "hooliganism, anarchy, riots, and curfews". He accused the party of supporting criminals and mafias, adding that such elements could not be reformed without the force of the law. "We have curbed their hooliganism, and we are preparing to tighten the noose on them once again," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the killing of a 14-year-old boy who had come from Jhangaha to study in Gorakhpur. Condemning the incident, Yogi questioned what the child had done to deserve such a fate and described his killing as brutal. He also criticised the opposition for not expressing condolences to the family. "Look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence," he said, adding that he would meet the bereaved family later that day.

Yogi said the administration had been instructed to identify those responsible for spreading disorder on the streets the previous day. "We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets yesterday and give them a punishment their generations will remember," he said.

'Jail or hell': Yogi's warning over encroachment and crimes against women

Yogi issued another warning to those involved in grabbing land belonging to poor people or threatening women's safety. He said anyone who encroached upon the land of the poor or endangered the safety of a woman would have only two possible destinations: "either jail or hell (Jahannum). There will be no third place."

He also criticised those whom he accused of trying to create disorder in the hope of forcibly securing public votes. Saying that voters in Uttar Pradesh had repeatedly rejected such attempts, he turned his attention to the next Assembly election. "The electoral battleground is ready for 2027. If they want to fight, the electoral arena is set," he said.

Yogi responds to Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya challenge

The Chief Minister directly responded to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's challenge to contest the election from Ayodhya, saying he would also file his nomination from the constituency if Yadav did so. Yogi called for a direct contest between the two leaders and accused the SP chief of lacking the courage to face him head-on.

"A weak person always strikes from behind," he said, while accusing the SP of relying on mafia networks during its time in power. He further alleged that the party had harmed employment opportunities for young people and put the safety of women and traders at risk.

Yogi invokes Maricha while targeting opposition over Lord Ram

Yogi also invoked the Ramayana while attacking those he accused of changing their position on Lord Ram for political reasons. Referring to the firing on Ram devotees and the use of batons against people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', he accused the opposition of having previously hurt Hindu sentiments and neglected Ayodhya's basic amenities.

He said some of those who had earlier opposed the Ram temple movement were now invoking Lord Ram. Drawing a comparison with Maricha, the demon from the Ramayana, he said even wicked people remember the deity when their final hour approaches. "We need to recognise these people who are appearing in the guise of Maricha," he said.

Yogi takes a dig at Asaduddin Owaisi

Yogi also took a swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, referring to him as a Maulana who had recently arrived from Hyderabad and was becoming restless. Taking a dig at Owaisi ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Yogi said that the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh poll results would decide whether "Hyderabad has become Bhagya Laxmipuram".

He went on to accuse political opponents of acting together to spread anarchy and misuse public resources. He alleged that they had looted money in the name of development, diverted ration meant for poor families, cut pensions and taken away students' scholarships. He also accused them of accumulating wealth abroad and bowing before rioters.

Yogi contrasts BJP rule with SP's tenure in Gorakhpur

Yogi also recalled the condition of Gorakhpur before 2017, saying the city was then associated with "mafia and mosquitoes". He referred to the deaths of children from encephalitis during that period and accused successive SP governments of failing to address the crisis.

He said that despite forming the government four times, no SP Chief Minister had visited a hospital in eastern Uttar Pradesh to check on children suffering from the disease. He also accused SP leaders and Congress middlemen of taking away housing, ration and pension benefits meant for the poor.

In contrast, Yogi said the BJP's double-engine government had provided houses to 65 lakh families across Uttar Pradesh over the past nine-and-a-half years.

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