CM Yogi enjoys ride on world's fastest train in Japan, calls journey 'smooth and stable at 501 kmph' | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took an exciting test drive on the world's fastest SCMAGLEV train in Japan. The train operates on magnetic levitation technology, which allows the train to be lifted above the tracks and travel at very high speeds without any contact with the tracks. During this demo run in Yamanashi, the Chief Minister experienced a very fast yet comfortable ride on the train. At one point, the train's speed reached 501 km per hour, but even then, no vibrations were observed.

Sharing his first-hand experience in a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the extraordinary speed and stability of the system. "You can see that I was travelling at 501 km/h. Experienced Japan's advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi... the ride was smooth and remarkably stable even at extraordinary speed, reflecting Japan's commitment to innovation and long-term infrastructure excellence. When technology moves at this speed, the future feels closer than ever," he stated.

The train, developed by the Central Japan Railway Company, operates on superconducting magnetic levitation technology that lifts the train above the tracks, eliminating friction and enabling ultra-high speeds.

Officials said the demonstration run reached a speed of 501 kmph, yet the ride remained smooth and vibration-free. The SCMAGLEV system has previously set a world record of 603 kmph in 2015, showcasing Japan’s leadership in next-generation rail technology. The demonstration run underscored the train's silent movement and cutting-edge safety features, symbolising the growing technological cooperation between India and Japan.

CM Yogi visits FANUC Corporation’s Robotic Factory in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited FANUC Corporation's robotic factory in Yamanashi, where he toured the shop floor and observed cutting-edge innovations in robotics, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing, driving the future of Industry 4.0.

"Visited FANUC Corporation in Yamanashi and interacted with Mr. Kenji Yamaguchi, Representative Director, President and CEO. Had the opportunity to tour the shopfloor and witness cutting-edge advancements in robotics, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing that are shaping the future of Industry 4.0," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister further said that he was impressed by the company's strong focus on R&D, which has enabled it to emerge as a global leader in advanced manufacturing. "Such engagements strengthen our focus on innovation, skill development, and next-generation industrial partnerships," he added.

