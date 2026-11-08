'No bullets will be fired at Ram devotees': CM Yogi's message during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

Ayodhya:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali 2026 with members of the Nishad community in Ayodhya on Sunday, November 8. During his visit to a Dalit settlement, he interacted with local residents and children, clicked selfies with them and distributed sweets and Diwali gifts. He also felicitated sanitation workers and councillors for their work.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath wished people on Diwali and called for a firm resolve to protect the dignity and splendour of Ayodhya. He said no "evil eye" seeking to tarnish the city's name or disturb its peace should fall upon Ayodhya again. "I have come to wish you a happy Diwali, but we must make one firm resolve. A resolve that, in the days to come, no malevolent gaze, no 'Manthra' or 'Maricha', ever falls upon our Ayodhya," Adityanath said. He further asserted that bullets would no longer be fired at devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and that no one would be allowed to use sticks or batons against those chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

CM Yogi says Ayodhya has transformed over the past decade

During his address, Adityanath spoke about the changes in Ayodhya over the past 10 years and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and guidance for the city's transformation. He said that people who once turned away at the mention of Ayodhya now welcomed its residents with respect.

"Ten years ago, people would turn away when they heard the name Ayodhya. Today, wherever you go and say that you have come from Ayodhya, people welcome you with respect and are eager to embrace you," he said. The Chief Minister also referred to the city's wider roads and the benefits of government welfare schemes, including housing assistance, free foodgrain distribution and healthcare facilities under Ayushman Bharat. He said good governance involved not only providing benefits through government schemes but also ensuring that people from every section of society could participate in festivals and celebrations.

CM Yogi invokes Dr BR Ambedkar, speaks about welfare schemes

Adityanath referred to the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar and said that government schemes reaching people at the bottom of society reflected the achievement of good governance. "This was also the sentiment of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. When a Dalit or an underprivileged person sitting at the last rung of society receives the benefits of government schemes, we can consider that we are moving towards the goal of good governance," he said.

He cited access to ration, housing and electricity in poor settlements as examples of welfare measures that could improve people's lives. He also alleged that previous governments had failed to provide such facilities. The Chief Minister said prosperity among all sections of society formed the foundation of a prosperous nation and was essential to achieving the vision of a developed India. He added that he had appealed to people across Uttar Pradesh to ensure that festival celebrations reached the homes of Dalits, underprivileged people, poor families and weaker sections through gifts and other forms of support.

CM Yogi says he celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya

Adityanath said he preferred to begin and celebrate his Diwali in Ayodhya because the city's celebrations recalled the return of Lord Ram thousands of years ago. He added that the tradition would continue to inspire future generations. Referring to the previous evening's Deepotsav celebrations, the Chief Minister said more than 30 lakh diyas had been lit in Ayodhya. He noted that the Vice President of India, the Uttar Pradesh Governor and several ministers had attended the event, alongside lakhs of devotees.

He said the gathering had come to witness Ayodhya's splendour and celebrate its cultural and religious significance. The Chief Minister also said he had visited Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi earlier in the day before arriving at the Dalit and Nishad settlement. He described the visit as an opportunity to distribute Diwali gifts and honour sanitation workers and councillors who had performed well.

Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram

Earlier, Adityanath offered prayers to Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya and shared a Diwali message on social media platform X. "Salutations to Rama, Ramabhadra, Ramachandra, the destroyer of foes, the Lord of the Raghus, the Lord, and the husband of Sita," he wrote. Describing Diwali as a celebration of the eternal consciousness of Sanatan culture, Adityanath said the festival represented the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and the values of righteousness, dharma, truth and spiritual heritage.

He also prayed for the country's progress, the welfare of society and well-being everywhere. Concluding his address to the gathering, the Chief Minister extended Diwali greetings and urged people to celebrate the festival together. He ended his speech by asking those present to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

(With inputs from ANI)

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