Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi directs officials to prepare integrated 'Youth Policy' focusing on education, employment

Lucknow:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (August 6) directed officials to prepare an integrated 'youth policy' for the holistic development of youth of Uttar Pradesh. The policy will align with the aspirations and expectations of the state's young population, with a focus on education, skill development, employment, health, and leadership.

Chairing a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the possibility of establishing an independent State Youth Commission, comprised of experts, should be considered to continuously monitor, evaluate, and provide timely, necessary recommendations for the overall development of youth.

"This commission should regularly review youth-related programs, provide necessary suggestions, and assist in making policies and programs more effective in accordance with changing needs," he said, adding that the state's youth policy should be formulated in accordance with the changing expectations, aspirations, and future needs of the youth.

Formulate youth policy understanding their needs: CM

The Chief Minister directed that before drafting a youth policy, the expectations, aspirations, and needs of young people in the 16-35 age group across the state should be thoroughly understood. "The policy-making process should ensure the participation of students, athletes, researchers, startup entrepreneurs, young professionals, and youth from various walks of life. To this end, suggestions should also be invited through the public domain, so that the policy can be tailored to the actual needs and future challenges of the youth," he said.

CM Yogi said that special focus should be given to the effective implementation of all youth-oriented schemes in the state. He directed that better coordination among various departments should be ensured so that the benefits of these schemes reach every eligible young person in a timely and transparent manner.

He said the youth policy should comprehensively cover all key aspects of youth development, including education and skill development, entrepreneurship, employment and innovation, digital empowerment, health, sports, leadership development, and culture and heritage.

Skill development must be prioritised

The Chief Minister directed that skill development based on modern technologies should be prioritised to prepare youth for future needs. He said that training in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, drones, semiconductors, and other emerging fields should be promoted.

"A conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation should be developed in every district. Youth incubation centers, startup promotion, employment generation, and an integrated digital platform for youth should provide a one-stop solution for career guidance, scholarships, job matching, and other services," he added.

He further directed that work on the establishment of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zone be initiated soon. He said that the Chief Minister's Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme should be implemented more effectively.

"This scheme has yielded positive results. The possibility of expanding it to every university and college campus should be explored, ensuring the participation of young IAS and IPS officers and other experts. He stated that many prestigious private coaching institutes are also seeking to establish their facilities in Uttar Pradesh. The youth of the state should benefit from this favorable environment," he added.

Sports grounds in every Panchayat

The Chief Minister also directed that sports activities are an effective means of keeping youth away from social evils like drug addiction. He said that work should be accelerated to develop sports grounds in every Gram Panchayat, mini sports complexes in every development block, sports excellence centers in every district, and high performance centers in every division.

CM Yogi further said that his previous efforts to construct indoor stadiums using MLA funds have yielded very positive results. Additionally, modern libraries, study centers, and reading spaces should be expanded for the youth, providing a better environment for studying and preparing for competitive exams.

CM Yogi's government recently allocated Rs 407 crore for the Dr Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme, which will provide a canopy over previously installed statues and construct boundary walls around them.

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