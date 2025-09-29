CM Yogi arranges immediate cancer treatment for man after mother's heartfelt appeal at 'Janata Darshan' Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow. The Chief Minister personally met with every person in distress, listened to their problems, and directed officials to resolve them promptly.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was visibly moved during his 'Janata Darshan' on Monday when an elderly woman from Kanpur pleaded for help for her cancer-stricken son. The woman told the Chief Minister that her family is too poor to afford treatment and does not even have an Ayushman card. Responding immediately, CM Yogi directed officials to send the patient by government ambulance to the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow, where his treatment has already begun.

What happened at 'Janata Darshan' today?

The Chief Minister held a public grievance hearing on Monday morning. More than 50 people from across the state came to meet him. The Chief Minister personally met with each person, listened to their petitions, and directed officials to take immediate action to resolve their issues.

Among them was an elderly mother who shared her pain with CM Yogi. Her voice was filled with grief, but her eyes reflected peace when she saw the CM listening with compassion. The Chief Minister, who considers serving humanity as serving God and regards the 25 crore people of the state as his family, was deeply moved by the plight of this elderly woman. ​​

A 63-64-year-old woman from Raipurwa, Kanpur, told the Chief Minister, "My young son has cancer. We are poor and cannot afford treatment. We don't even have an Ayushman Bharat card. Please save my son's life. Please provide some financial assistance for his treatment."

Hearing this, CM immediately ordered that her cancer-stricken son be taken directly to the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute by ambulance and ensured that he received the best possible treatment immediately. Following his directions, the patient was taken straight from Janata Darshan to the hospital, where medical tests began right away.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The cancer patient was sent to the hospital.

'Serving humanity is serving God'

The Chief Minister met with every person who had come to seek help. He said that the government is working on the principle of "serving humanity is serving God." The government's objective is to bring happiness to the faces of all the people of the state, and it is working diligently towards this goal.

The Chief Minister said that any person who has approached the government, either directly, through a representative, or through any other means, seeking assistance for medical treatment, has received the necessary help. "Our government stands with every person in need. The government will continue to provide financial assistance for medical treatment in the future as well," he said.

Several petitioners also came with their children. CM Yogi warmly interacted with them, gently placed his hand on their heads, and even distributed chocolates and toffees, bringing smiles to their faces.

(Image Source : CMO/WHATSAPP CHANNEL)CM Yogi distributed chocolates and toffees to children.

