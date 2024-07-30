CM Yogi Adityanath targets SP, reminds Akhilesh Yadav of 'Ladke hain, galati kar dete hain' comment

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party and held them responsible for crime incidents in the state. He also reminded the party of its former chief's comment who had advocated for boys accused in rape cases not to be hanged.

Highlighting about the government's steps taken to combat women safety, Yogi said that it was the BJP-led government which formed Anti-Romeo squads. "This government is very serious towards women safety. As soon as this government was formed, we created Anti-Romeo squads... When we created the Anti-Romeo squads, the first to oppose it was the Samajwadi Party."

"In most cases of crime against women, people related to the Samajwadi Party are related somehow... They represent that generation that said 'ladke hain, galati kar dete hain'... How can they speak on women safety, Samajwadi Party itself is a danger to women safety... The government is alert, and determined to provide safety to every daughter and trader..."

Welcoming UP assembly Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Yogi Adityanath said, "... I congratulate you for your selection as the LoP... 'Ek alag vishay hai ki aapne Chacha ko gaccha de hi diya' (It is a different subject that you have fooled the uncle). 'Chacha bechara hamesha hi aise maar khata hai. Unki niyati hi aisi hai. (The uncle always gets beaten up like this. Such is his fate). Kyuki bhatija hamesha bhaybheet rehta hai. (because the nephew is always scared)..."