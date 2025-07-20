'Spirit of devotion must be promoted': CM Yogi welcomes Kanwariyas, issues stern warning against miscreants So far this year, over one crore Shiva devotees have participated in the Kanwar Yatra, setting out on their spiritual journey to collect holy water and offer it to Lord Shiva.

Meerut:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flower petals on Kanwar Yatris in Meerut, extending a warm welcome to the devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage. He also conducted an aerial inspection of Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Marg and the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar road.

Watch video here

Spirit of devotion can be seen in their 'sadhna': CM Yogi

Speaking after showering flowers on Kanwar Yatris, CM Yogi warmly welcomed the pilgrims and lauded the participation of youth and children in the yatra, calling it a symbol of unwavering faith. He emphasised the importance of welcoming the devotees and appreciated the efforts of various social organizations that have made arrangements for the yatris.

"I feel great that Shiv bhakts who are carrying the kanwar are displaying social harmony and going with devotion. The spirit of devotion can be seen in their 'sadhna'. It should be promoted. Govt, NGOs and different social and religious organisations have made good preparations."

However, the Chief Minister also cautioned against attempts to defame the religious fervour. He warned that miscreants hiding in the guise of pilgrims would be identified and exposed.

"A few elements are making continuous attempts to harm and defame fervour and devotion. Even on social media platforms and even in person, such attempts are trying to defame Kanwar Yatra. It is the responsibility of every Kanwar Sangh to expose all such elements masquerading as hooligans to defame this holy Yatra of Lord Shiv. Do not let them join you and inform the administration immediately," he said.

CM Yogi urged the genuine devotees to remain sensitive to the concerns of others and to avoid polluting rivers or roads. "I appeal to all kanwariyas and everyone to understand others' problems too," he said.

The Chief Minister advised pilgrims to report any incidents like damage to their Kawar to the police instead of taking matters into their own hands.

He further revealed that the administration has CCTV footage of those who misbehaved during the yatra. "After the Kawar Yatra concludes, strict action will be taken under the law. Posters of the miscreants will be displayed, and each one will be held accountable," he asserted.

CM Yogi offers prayers at Shri Dudheshwar Nath Temple

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi offered prayers at the Shri Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad. He said he prayed for the peace, happiness, and prosperity of all the people of the state.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage carried out by devotees of Lord Shiva on foot during the auspicious month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar. They fetch water from the Ganga and then offer it to Lord Shiva at their local temples..

