CM Yogi renames Atiq Ahmed's former stronghold Kasari-Masari as 'Shrikrishnapuri' in Prayagraj

Prayagraj:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that Prayagraj's Kasari-Masari area will now be developed as Shrikrishnapuri. Taking a strong swipe at slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and his criminal legacy, the Chief Minister said the area would no longer be associated with a mafia's identity and would instead emerge as a symbol of development. "Kasari-Masari will no longer be known by that name. We will develop it as Shrikrishnapuri," CM Yogi said. He added that the announcement was part of the development process underway in the region.

"On the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, the houses that will be built here and the township that will be developed will all be part of this Shrikrishnapuri. The entire area will move forward with a new identity and a renewed aura," the Chief Minister added. The announcement comes as the Kasari-Masari area has long been associated with Atiq Ahmed. The cemetery in the locality is where Atiq Ahmed, his brother and his sons were buried.

CM Yogi attacks Atiq Ahmed's 'legacy'

Addressing a public gathering in Sangam city, CM Yogi said Prayagraj's image had once been tarnished by mafia rule, which had posed a serious challenge to traders, women, the administration and the judiciary. He alleged that mafias had also attempted to suppress the city's talent.

"At one time, the image of Prayagraj had been tarnished because of mafia rule. It had become a major challenge for traders, daughters, the administration and the judiciary. The mafias made malicious attempts to suppress the talent of this place as well. But today, that mafia has been reduced to dust," he said. The Chief Minister cited the UPSC results of the previous year as an example of Prayagraj regaining its pride, saying a daughter of the city had topped the examination and restored its prestige.

'The land belonged to them wherever they stepped'

Recalling the period when Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf wielded influence in Prayagraj, CM Yogi alleged that the previous government had remained silent in front of the mafia. "Remember, there was a time in Prayagraj when the land on which mafia Atiq and mafia Ashraf set foot would become theirs. The government of that time would bow before these mafias and remain silent," he said.

He further alleged that women faced threats to their safety and that armed mafias had created an atmosphere of fear on the streets and in the lanes of Prayagraj. "Remember how the safety of daughters was under threat and how mafias, waving firearms, had become symbols of terror on the streets and in the lanes of Prayag," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi said his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals from its first day in office. "We will not allow any fiefdom to exist. Uttar Pradesh will be free of mafias. Today, the results are visible. Those mafias who were once symbols of fear and terror can now be seen pleading for mercy," he added.

602 houses to be built on land freed from mafia

Highlighting his government's action against organised crime, CM Yogi referred to the murder of MLA Raju Pal in Prayagraj, in which he was shot dead in public. He said the government's efforts to free land from mafia control had helped make housing projects possible for ordinary people.

"An MLA, Raju Pal, was shot dead in broad daylight on this very land of Prayagraj. But today, the results of our government's actions are before you. We recently provided houses on land freed from the mafia. Today, the foundation stone has been laid for 602 new houses here," he added.

The remarks were made during a foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of 602 houses on land in Prayagraj that had been freed from mafia control. The proposed housing development is part of the broader effort to transform the area and give it a new identity as Krishnapuri.

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