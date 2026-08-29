CM Yogi orders time-bound disposal of 5-year-old revenue cases, directs tighter crime and festival monitoring

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to clear revenue court cases that have been pending for years, stressing that delays in matters involving land, property and citizens' rights cannot continue. He has asked officials to identify all revenue cases pending for more than five years, from Naib Tehsildar courts to the Revenue Council, and ensure their disposal through a planned, time-bound process.

During a review meeting with senior officials and field-level police and administrative officers, Yogi also called for faster and more meaningful action on public complaints. He said the aim should not simply be to reduce the number of complaints on paper, but to ensure that the actual problem faced by the complainant is resolved.

Yogi sets deadline for old revenue cases

The Chief Minister directed officials to give priority to revenue cases that have remained pending for more than five years. He specifically called for uncontested inheritance cases under Section 33 to be handled in mission mode.

The review covered cases related to mutation, demarcation, measurement, determination of shares, inheritance, partition and land use at various levels, including Naib Tehsildar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, District Magistrate, Divisional Commissioner and Revenue Council courts.

District-wise details of pending cases were presented, including the position of the top five districts with regard to cases pending for more than five years and the 10 cases that had remained pending the longest in the state.

Yogi instructed district magistrates to personally conduct court-wise reviews of revenue courts in their districts and ensure regular monitoring of pending matters. He said quicker disposal would provide major relief to citizens and save them from repeatedly visiting government offices and courts.

He also asked officials to prepare a clear time-bound action plan and ensure effective monitoring until the cases are disposed of.

Complaints must lead to actual solutions

The meeting also focused on complaints received through Janata Darshan and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System, or IGRS. Yogi directed officials to ensure their quick and satisfactory disposal.

He said complaints should not be closed merely on the basis of paperwork. Before deciding a case, officials must properly verify the facts and records and obtain reports from the required level.

During the review, some cases were found where action had been taken on the basis of information different from the original complaint, while others had been closed without obtaining the necessary report.

The Chief Minister ordered a fresh review of cases that had received dissatisfied feedback and called for fact-based reports. Where a complaint had been closed unsatisfactorily or on the basis of an incorrect report, the Chief Minister's Office will send it to the concerned District Magistrate or Superintendent of Police and seek an explanation within five days.

He stressed that the government's priority is not to bring down the number of complaints, but to ensure a genuine and lasting solution to people's problems.

Crime figures reviewed across Uttar Pradesh

The meeting also examined the district-wise crime situation in the state between July 13 and August 23. The Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, said that compared with July 13 to 19, the August 17 to 23 period saw a decline in several categories.

According to the review, the total number of FIRs fell by 0.4 per cent, serious crimes by 5.1 per cent, crimes against women by 3.9 per cent and crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by 11.2 per cent.

Yogi directed police to maintain continuous vigilance and take effective action to control crime. He called for particular sensitivity and swift action in cases involving women and children.

He also ordered weekly crime analysis at police zone and range levels so that the actual crime situation could be assessed regularly and action taken wherever required. He asked police to increase the activity and field presence of women beat officers.

The Chief Minister also called for the strictest possible action against incidents such as harassment and chain snatching, saying police action against criminals should be effective enough to serve as a deterrent.

Preparations ordered for Janmashtami and other festivals

With Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Vishwakarma Puja and Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, Yogi directed the police and administration to make arrangements with complete alertness and sensitivity.

He said Janmashtami is celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with devotion and enthusiasm, and called for a detailed crowd-control plan in Mathura and Vrindavan in view of the expected rush of devotees.

A separate plan is to be prepared in coordination with the Shri Banke Bihari Temple management, with holding areas arranged wherever necessary.

Yogi also directed that a new police circle be created in Vrindavan and the required police force deployed there. Separate Joint Magistrates are also to be posted for Mathura and Vrindavan.

He asked all police stations and police lines to celebrate Janmashtami in a spirit of faith and devotion, with attractive tableaux to be arranged and the public encouraged to participate.

For Ganesh Chaturthi idol immersion, the Chief Minister called for special security arrangements. Given the risk posed by high-tension wires, idol heights must remain within the prescribed limit. Since several rivers are currently in spate, strong safety arrangements must also be put in place at immersion sites.

Officials were told to review arrangements in advance for all festivals, maintain special vigilance in sensitive areas, deploy adequate police personnel and keep close watch on mischief-makers and disruptive elements so that celebrations can take place peacefully and harmoniously.

CM orders continued action against mafias

Yogi directed officials to continue the campaign against mafias without interruption. He asked the police and administration to remain on 24x7 alert over incidents involving cow smuggling, "love jihad", religious conversion, vandalism at religious places and tampering with statues of prominent personalities.

He said such incidents must not be allowed to occur as they could pose a serious challenge to law and order.

The Chief Minister also ordered regular surprise inspections of slaughterhouses and strict action wherever irregularities are found.

Flood relief reviewed in five districts

Yogi also reviewed flood relief work in Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Barabanki. He directed officials to carry out relief operations with sensitivity and said district magistrates must personally ensure the quality of relief material.

People staying in relief camps should receive sufficient hot food, he said. In waterlogged areas, hospitals must ensure the availability of anti-venom and anti-rabies medicines to deal with the risk of snake bites.

The Animal Husbandry Department was asked to immediately begin the necessary measures to prevent lumpy skin disease. The Health Department was also directed to organise camps after floodwaters recede to prevent possible outbreaks of disease.

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