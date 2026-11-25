Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mocked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress over their ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Assembly elections, saying the alliance between the two parties has already failed even before the polls. He accused the INDIA bloc partners of lacking coordination, pointing to their continued discussions over constituencies even as candidates were being announced.

In an interview with ABP News, Yogi was asked whether the two parties, often referred to as the 'two boys' in Uttar Pradesh politics, could achieve something together this time. He said their alliance had earlier failed after election results were declared, but this time it had run into trouble before the elections themselves.

Yogi says SP-Congress alliance has failed before polls

"Earlier, these two used to fail after the election results. This time, they have already failed before the elections," Yogi said.

He acknowledged that political parties were free to form alliances, change partners or walk away from arrangements according to their interests. However, he said alliances also came with certain responsibilities, rules, beliefs and basic courtesies that partners were expected to observe.

Yogi questioned whether the SP and Congress shared the same principles, ideology or understanding of their alliance. He added that both parties had the right to make their own claims, but said announcing candidates while discussions were still taking place was disrespectful to the alliance partner.

"What could be a greater way of humiliating someone than this? On one side, the two parties are holding meetings and discussions, while on the other, candidates are being announced," he said.

The remark referred to the Samajwadi Party's announcement of its first list of five candidates on Tuesday, November 24, hours after the second round of seat-sharing talks with Congress in Delhi. The list named Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. Notably, Behat and Saharanpur were among the constituencies sought by Congress.

SP-Congress seat-sharing talks remain unresolved

The candidate announcement came amid a considerable gap between the two parties over seat allocation for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Congress had initially sought 181 seats before submitting a revised list of around 130 to 131 constituencies that it wanted to contest.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, put forward an offer of 26 seats. According to party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, this included two constituencies won by Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, four where it had finished second and 20 others where the SP had secured significantly more votes than Congress.

The proposal did not settle the matter. Both parties held two rounds of discussions on November 23 and 24, examining constituencies individually, but the negotiations remained inconclusive. Further meetings are expected.

The announcement of candidates also triggered criticism from Congress leaders. Uttar Pradesh Congress working president Imran Masood questioned the SP's seriousness, saying it was holding negotiations with one hand while making electoral announcements with the other. He also objected to the inclusion of Saharanpur, which falls within his Lok Sabha constituency.

Yogi uses sharp remarks to mock SP-Congress

Asked by the interviewer whether the Samajwadi Party had announced its candidates without consulting Congress, Yogi responded with a sarcastic analogy.

"Sometimes, someone gets slapped inside a room, but comes out and claims that the other person actually welcomed them with a garland. This is the situation these people are in," he said.

He followed it with a Hindi saying, "Pyaaz bhi khaya aur joota bhi khaya", suggesting that the two parties were suffering humiliation despite their attempts to negotiate an alliance.

"They are engaged in a game of outsmarting and defeating each other," Yogi said, adding that the situation reflected the negative thinking of both parties.

Targeting Congress in particular, he said it was unfortunate that the country's oldest political party had reached such a position. He attributed the situation to what he described as the negative approach of both parties and claimed that voters had repeatedly rejected them.

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