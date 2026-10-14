CM Yogi mocks SP's PDA over Rajya Sabha tickets, questions its record on education

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), mocking its PDA slogan, which stands for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) as the "Parivar Development Authority" and accusing the party of promoting dynastic politics while selecting its Rajya Sabha candidates. Addressing a campaign convention in Varanasi for the upcoming Legislative Council elections for teachers and graduates, CM Yogi questioned why the SP had failed to give adequate representation to other communities despite claiming to champion the interests of the backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a gathering organised at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University campus in support of BJP candidates Dr Prabodh Mishra, contesting the teachers' constituency, and Kedar Nath Singh, contesting the Varanasi graduates' constituency. He appealed to teachers and graduates to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominees, describing both sections as complementary pillars of society who play the role of vigilant guardians.

Yogi targets SP over Rajya Sabha nominations

Referring to the Rajya Sabha elections, CM Yogi said the BJP had won eight of the 10 seats, while the SP secured two. He questioned the party's commitment to its PDA slogan. The Chief Minister specifically referred to the nomination of Ram Gopal Yadav, alleging that the SP had not given an opportunity to another Yadav leader from Kashi, Ballia or any other part of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He also criticised the selection of the party's other candidate, accusing the SP of favouritism in ticket distribution. The Chief Minister also argued that a party claiming to represent marginalised communities should provide opportunities to a wider range of leaders rather than prioritising its own family and preferred candidates.

Yogi accuses previous SP govt of neglecting education

Targeting the previous SP government, CM Yogi accused it of neglecting education, favouring select institutions and creating obstacles for young people seeking employment. "Those who are themselves opposed to education, have nothing to do with it, follow the mafia and shed tears at their graves after their deaths, and are concerned only about their own families, what can we expect from them? What would they do for education and teachers?" CM Yogi said.

He alleged that the previous government had followed discriminatory policies in granting recognition to educational institutions. "When Azam Khan wanted to establish a university, 10 acres of land were enough for him. But if someone else wanted to establish one in Varanasi, they were told that 100 acres of land would be required before recognition could be granted," he said.

Questioning the difference in the alleged requirements, CM Yogi said such practices reflected dishonesty in governance and accused the previous government of disrupting the social order and creating a crisis for the education sector.

Yogi alleges irregularities in recruitment under SP rule

The Chief Minister also levelled allegations of irregularities in recruitment during the previous SP government's tenure, claiming that young people's careers had suffered because of unfair selection practices.

"During the Samajwadi Party government, Anil Yadav was appointed chairman of a recruitment commission even though he was not qualified for the position. Under that government, a person topped the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination despite having secured third division in high school, intermediate and graduation," CM Yogi alleged.

"What kind of lawlessness and hooliganism was this? The lives and futures of young people were being played with. At the same time, riots, unrest and the mafia held sway," he said.

60 lakh youths provided tablets, target set for two crore

Highlighting his government's initiatives, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had taken several steps to connect young people with employment, skill development and higher education. He claimed that tablets had been distributed to 60 lakh young people, while the government had set a target of providing them to two crore youths. He also cited the expansion of the startup ecosystem and digital initiatives aimed at improving young people's access to technology and employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said technologically skilled young people would be better positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities. He added that the government's objective was not merely to help young people find jobs but also to equip them to create employment opportunities for others.

CM Yogi also credited initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with expanding employment and self-employment opportunities. He claimed that various government schemes had helped connect more than three crore people with employment-related opportunities.

New universities established to expand higher education

CM Yogi said the state government had expanded access to higher education by establishing universities in several districts, including Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Ballia and Bhadohi. He also highlighted the establishment of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow and the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, describing them as examples of efforts to strengthen specialised higher education.

Accusing the previous SP government of neglecting basic and secondary education, he claimed that a large number of teaching posts had remained vacant during its tenure. He said the BJP government had made appointments against vacant posts and that the process of recruiting replacements for retiring teachers was also continuing. The Chief Minister also urged teachers to guide students properly and help them distinguish between right and wrong, stressing their role in shaping the next generation.

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