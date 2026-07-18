'UP becoming economic powerhouse,' CM Yogi launches Rs 574-crore development projects in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the state is rapidly emerging as an economic powerhouse in the country, adding that his government is committed to setting new benchmarks in development, good governance, security, and employment.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 57 development projects worth more than Rs 574 crore in the Bulandshahr district, the chief minister said the development of basic infrastructure remains one of the top priorities of his government.

Under his government, Bulandshahr is witnessing rapid growth in terms of connectivity, he said.

Adityanath also spoke about the Noida International Airport in Jewar on this occasion and said it will become a new gateway for the development of western Uttar Pradesh. He added that the prosperity of western Uttar Pradesh would serve as a strong foundation for India's overall progress.

He said Bulandshahr will be one of the beneficiaries of the Noida International Airport, highlighting the improved connectivity in the region.

Under the double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing across multiple sectors, including development, investment, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public welfare, Adityanath said, who also distributed laptops, certificates and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of several schemes during the event.

Adityanath, who is a two-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the 57 development projects would provide fresh momentum to the economic and social development of Bulandshahr and the surrounding region, while significantly improving the standard of living of the people.

"The double-engine government is steadily moving forward in realising the vision of 'Ram Rajya' through security, good governance, and public welfare. Heartiest congratulations to all the beneficiaries and the people of the Bulandshahr district," Adityanath said in a post on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter) later in the day, while sharing some photographs from the event.