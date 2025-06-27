CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'CM Yuva' app, inaugurates 'Youth Adda' on International MSME Day The ‘Youth Adda’ platform is envisioned as a space to foster innovation, dialogue, and engagement among aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and youth-led businesses.

Noida:

On the occasion of International MSME Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘CM Yuva’ mobile app and inaugurated ‘Youth Adda’, a new initiative aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the entrepreneurial community, saying, “On the occasion of International MSME Day, I extend my greetings and congratulations to more than 96 lakh entrepreneurs working in the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector across the state, and also to over 2 crore personnel employed in this sector.”

Promoting innovation and startups

The ‘Youth Adda’ platform is envisioned as a space to foster innovation, dialogue, and engagement among aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and youth-led businesses. It will serve as a resource centre for networking, mentoring, and support under various government schemes.

The ‘CM Yuva’ app, launched simultaneously, aims to digitally empower young entrepreneurs by providing real-time access to opportunities, government schemes, incubation centres, and training programs.

UP international trade show curtain raiser held

As part of the day’s events, the curtain raiser ceremony for the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) was also held. The trade show, scheduled later this year, is a flagship event to showcase the state’s MSME strength, export potential, and industrial growth.

Officials said that these initiatives are aligned with the state government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a hub of innovation, enterprise, and economic opportunity for the youth.