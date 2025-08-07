Yogi Adityanath govt approves prestigious scholarship scheme to send Uttar Pradesh students abroad Uttar Pradesh: The scholarship, named after former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been introduced in partnership with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Lucknow:

In a landmark move to support meritorious yet financially challenged students, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the 'Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme' during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (August 7). Under this scheme, five outstanding students from Uttar Pradesh will be sponsored each year to pursue master’s degrees at top universities in the United Kingdom, with the entire cost borne by the government.

Scholarship scheme details and collaboration with the UK government

Named in honour of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the scholarship has been launched in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). It aims to provide opportunities for talented students from Uttar Pradesh who cannot fulfill their dreams of studying abroad due to financial constraints. Each year, five students will be sent to prestigious UK institutions such as the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics, Imperial College London, and King’s College London to pursue one-year master’s programs. The scheme is set to commence in the academic year 2025-26 and will continue until 2027-28, with an option for renewal by March 30, 2028.

Financial structure and student benefits

The total expenditure per student is estimated between £38,048 and £42,076 (approximately Rs 45-50 lakh). The Uttar Pradesh government will contribute half of this amount, about £19,800 (around Rs 23 lakh), while the remaining funds will be provided by the UK’s FCDO. The scholarship covers tuition fees, examination and research charges, monthly living allowances, and economy-class return airfare. Selection of scholars will be conducted through a transparent and fair process based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UP government and FCDO, ensuring the most deserving candidates receive this opportunity.

Opportunity for youth to shine on the global stage

A spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh government emphasised that the scheme draws inspiration from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s exceptional legacy, not only as a skilled politician but also a poet, writer, and visionary in education. This initiative is expected to be a game-changer for young talents in UP who otherwise abandon their aspirations of overseas education due to financial hurdles. Beyond promoting education, the Yogi government’s move provides a platform for the state’s youth to showcase their abilities on the international stage.