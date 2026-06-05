CM Yogi Adityanath calls for protecting public property, revives 'toti chor' barb at Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Lucknow, marking World Environment Day. The state government has set a target of planting five crore saplings in a single day as part of the massive plantation drive.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of environmental conservation and called upon citizens to fulfil their responsibilities towards nature. He said that if every individual performs their duties sincerely towards Mother Earth, it would help preserve the environment and ensure a safe and prosperous future.

Toti chor jibe

During his speech, Adityanath also highlighted the need to protect public property. Referring to the state's Har Ghar Nal Yojana, he said authorities had found some to be "toti chor" in instances where water taps were being stolen or damaged. Without naming anyone, the chief minister appeared to take a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while discussing the issue.

He also urged people to avoid wasting water and ensure that taps are not left running unnecessarily.

The chief minister said it is the responsibility of society to prevent damage to government assets and safeguard public institutions. He appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and discourage any activities that lead to the destruction of public property.

Highlighting the state's environmental achievements, he said Uttar Pradesh had planted 242 crore saplings over the last nine years under the Van Mahotsav initiative. He recalled that when the BJP government assumed office in 2017, it had set a target of planting five crore saplings in its first year under the "double-engine government" model.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched three years ago, the chief minister said the initiative reflects people's responsibilities towards nature and their motherland. He added that expressing gratitude towards one's mother and motherland is in line with Lord Ram's message that "Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi" - meaning that one's mother and motherland are greater than heaven.

Adityanath concluded by urging people to join the environmental movement and plant at least one tree in their mother's name, making the campaign a collective effort towards a greener and more sustainable future.

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Reported by Vishal Singh