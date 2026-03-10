UP: Cleric faces massive backlash after comment against CM Yogi's mother, over 80 FIRs filed

Lucknow:

Tension escalated across several regions in Uttar Pradesh after Maulana Abdullah Saleem allegedly made an abusive remark about the mother of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Outrage has spread rapidly, with people taking to the streets in several districts. As per the information, 83 FIRs have been filed against the cleric. Police sources indicate that his arrest could happen at any moment.

Karni Sena to hold major protest in Lucknow

Protests have intensified in multiple cities where effigies of the cleric are being burnt. Rajput Karni Sena is planning a major protest at Lucknow's Hazratganj intersection today at 4 pm. Posters against Maulana Saleem have already appeared across the city. Demonstrations are expected to continue throughout the week.

How the controversy started

The controversy began during a speech in Bihar's Araria district where Maulana Abdullah Saleem was criticising Uttar Pradesh's anti-cow slaughter law. During the speech, he allegedly made an insulting remark against CM Yogi Adityanath's mother which led to statewide outrage. Hindu organisations have called for strong action and are planning further protests in Lucknow and multiple UP districts.

Maulana Saleem issues clarification

As the uproar intensified, Maulana Saleem released a video statement claiming that the viral video was two years old and edited out of context. "My speech is being presented incorrectly. The video is not from Ramadan but from 4 May 2024, almost two years old. Only half the clip is being shown while the other half has been hidden. The word I used was ‘Amma’ which means mother in Urdu. I study the Vedas and Gita and often speak on them. I have never insulted anyone’s faith or beliefs," he added. Despite the clarification, protests have continued to intensify and public anger remains high.

