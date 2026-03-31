Cleric arrested for offensive remarks against CM Yogi's mother issues public apology | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Maulana Abdullah Salim, Bihar cleric accused of making derogatory remarks against the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has issued a public apology following his arrest. He was arrested from Bihar’s Purnia and brought to Uttar Pradesh by the state’s Special Task Force (STF).

In a video message, Salim admitted to his statements and expressed regret for hurting sentiments.

Public apology after arrest

In a video statement released while in custody, Salim folded his hands and said, “I, Abdullah, accept my wrongdoing. During a conference, I made certain offensive remarks about the Chief Minister’s mother that should never have been said. I sincerely apologise and promise that such a mistake will not happen again.”

He further urged others to exercise restraint in public speeches, adding, “I appeal to everyone to avoid statements that may hurt any individual or community or disturb social harmony. I seek forgiveness from the Chief Minister and the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

Accused linked with a political party?

According to officials, Salim is a resident of Jokihat in Bihar’s Araria district. Reports suggest he has links with a political outfit, though authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of his association.

He was taken into custody on Monday after his controversial speech went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Over 80 FIRs filed against accused

The cleric allegedly made inflammatory remarks targeting the Chief Minister’s mother, along with comments related to cow protection and anti-cow slaughter laws in Uttar Pradesh.

The statements triggered strong reactions across the state, leading to more than 80 FIRs being registered against him in multiple districts.

Legal action and public response

Following the viral spread of the video, demands for strict action intensified, prompting swift intervention by law enforcement agencies. The UP STF coordinated with Bihar authorities to secure his arrest.

Officials have indicated that further legal proceedings are underway, and the matter is being taken seriously due to its potential impact on public order and communal harmony.