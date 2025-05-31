CJI Gavai calls Yogi Adityanath one of India's most powerful and hardworking chief ministers CJI Gavai praised the Indian Constitution for uniting the nation during crises and lauded CM Yogi Adityanath as one of the country's most powerful and hardworking leaders at the inauguration of new legal infrastructure in Allahabad High Court.

Prayagraj:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B.R. Gavai on Saturday credited the Indian Constitution for maintaining national unity and resilience during times of crisis. Speaking at the inauguration of a newly constructed advocate chamber building and multi-level parking complex at the Allahabad High Court, CJI Gavai also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him one of the most powerful and hardworking Chief Ministers in the country.

Constitution as held India together in times of crisis: CJI

Addressing the gathering at the Rs 680 crore infrastructure inauguration event, CJI Gavai emphasised the unifying role of the Constitution over the past 75 years. “Every time the nation has faced a crisis, we have emerged stronger and more united. This strength comes from the Constitution,” he said.

He further highlighted the contributions of the legislature, executive, and judiciary in ensuring social and economic equality. "Land reforms, such as distributing land from landlords to the landless, were crucial milestones supported by constitutional mechanisms," he noted.

Fundamental rights and directive principles: Twin pillars of the constitution

Referring to the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgment, CJI Gavai underscored that while the Parliament has the power to amend fundamental rights, it cannot alter the Constitution's basic structure. He stated, “Both Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles are the soul of the Constitution. They are like the two wheels of a golden chariot — if one stops, the entire vehicle halts.”

Bar and Bench are two sides of the same coin

Stressing the importance of collaboration between lawyers and judges, CJI Gavai said, “Bar and Bench must work hand in hand to advance the wheels of justice.” He applauded the Allahabad High Court for setting a national example, mentioning that several judges vacated their bungalows to facilitate the construction of new chambers for advocates.

CM Yogi highlights government support for legal fraternity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking as the guest of honour, assured continued support for the welfare of advocates. He stated that proposals for legal complexes in seven districts have already been approved, with ₹1,700 crore allocated.

Highlighting financial assistance for lawyers, CM Yogi said, “The advocate welfare fund has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and the eligible age limit has been raised from 60 to 70 years. An additional ₹500 crore has been allocated for this purpose.”

HC’s role praised in successful Maha Kumbh organisation

CM Yogi also acknowledged the Allahabad High Court's cooperation in facilitating the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. “It was possible because the High Court did not impose a stay on any key project,” he said.

New high-tech infrastructure at Allahabad High Court

The newly inaugurated multi-level parking complex can accommodate 3,835 vehicles and includes 2,366 advocate chambers. The 14-storey building features five levels of parking, six floors dedicated to chambers, and is equipped with 26 lifts, 28 escalators, and four travellators.

Dignitaries in attendance

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries including Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Judges Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J.K. Maheshwari, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Mishra, as well as the Chief Justices of the Allahabad High Court, Arun Bhansali, and the Delhi High Court, D.K. Upadhyay.