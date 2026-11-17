Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, but dodged a question on seat-sharing pact within the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Paswan said his party's current aims remains to spread the LJP's ideology to door-to-door, adding programmes would be organised accordingly. Paswan said he wants to ensure that the LJP has a strong foothold for the upcoming assembly polls.

"We have come here to begin preparations and ramp up political activity. The state unit of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has made it clear that we will contest the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"The roadmap for this is being developed through a series of ongoing programs. Our frequent visits to various districts are aimed at strengthening the organization, ensuring that we can establish a strong foothold for the party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.

The union minister also targeted the INDIA bloc comprising Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, and said it remembers the Dalits only when polls are being held. He applauded his father and late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for empowering the Dalits, describing him as a genuine leader who worked for the community.

Paswan said he was convinced that the LJP would receive support of Dalits and the Scheduled Caste (SC), assuring them of raising their voice whenever required.

"If anyone is responsible for the defeat of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, or for the insults he endured during his lifetime, it is, above all, the Congress. Yet, today, the SP considers allying with that very same party," he said. "The reality is that the people of this country, and specifically the people of Uttar Pradesh, know exactly who empowered the Dalits and who gave them a voice."

Paswan's LJP is a part of the BJP-led NDA, but has a limited presence outside Bihar. But following its impressive performances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, the party is eyeing to expand its footprints.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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