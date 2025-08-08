Video: Children trapped inside lift at high-rise society in UP's Ghaziabad Ghaziabad: While the society is registered under the Lift Act, it has been revealed that the lift’s Annual Maintenance Contract has expired. This has sparked significant safety concerns among the residents, particularly given a similar incident on June 23, when an entire family was trapped.

Ghaziabad:

In a concerning incident at the high-rise society located in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, several children were trapped inside a lift, causing them considerable distress as they cried for help. The rescue operation took a long time, intensifying the ordeal for the youngsters trapped inside.

Lift’s AMC expired, despite registered lift act compliance

Though the society is registered under the Lift Act, it has come to light that the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for the lift has expired. This has raised serious safety concerns among residents, especially after a similar incident on June 23, when an entire family was trapped in the same lift.

Residents’ complaints to police yet no action taken

Despite lodging complaints with the police about the recurring lift malfunctions and safety hazards, no tangible action has been taken so far to address the issue. Residents continue to fear for the safety of all occupants until the lift is properly maintained and inspected.

This incident in Ghaziabad’s society exposes an urgent need for timely maintenance and regulatory enforcement to prevent such dangerous situations from recurring. Authorities are urged to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and peace of mind of residents.

In a frightening incident in Lucknow's Indiranagar earlier, ten people, including nine restaurant workers and one customer, were trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator for nearly three hours. The lift abruptly stopped and failed to open while descending from the second floor to the basement late Tuesday night.

After unsuccessful attempts to open the door, the restaurant staff contacted emergency services for assistance. Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal said a fire tender equipped with rescue tools was dispatched promptly. The rescue team managed to open the elevator door around 3:00 am, safely freeing those trapped inside.

According to officials, no police action has been reported in connection with the incident so far.

(With inputs from Zuber Akhtar)