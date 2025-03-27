UP: 2 children die, over dozen fall sick due to food poisoning at Lucknow orphanage, probe on The centre houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental challenges, as per District Probation Officer Vikas Singh.

At least two children died and 16 others are still undergoing treatment in the hospital, allegedly due to food poisoning at a government rehabilitation centre for children in the Para area in Lucknow, said officials. The food poisoning incident came to light on the night of March 23, when around 20 children fell ill after consuming food at the rehabilitation centre.

Children complained of vomiting and stomach aches

An employee of the Government Balgir Nirman Nirvana Institute also spoke about the incident, stating that the children were admitted to the hospital after experiencing vomiting and stomach pain. At the time of the incident, a total of 146 children were present in the institute. Tragically, two children lost their lives, while 16 others are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. As per reports, their condition is currently stable.

On Tuesday evening, approximately 20 special needs children residing at the centre experienced sudden illness and were taken to Lokbandhu hospital. "Around 20 children were brought to the hospital on Tuesday evening from the rehabilitation centre. All these children are mentally challenged. They were severely dehydrated when they arrived. Despite our best efforts, two children died," Dr Rajeev Kumar Dixit, Medical Superintendent of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, told news agency PTI.

Probe underway

As per initial reports, the children fell ill after consuming Khichdi and curd. Prima facie, negligence on the part of the centre appears to have led to the tragic loss of orphaned children's lives, with several others hospitalised.

The incident has prompted a probe by local authorities. Officials have stated that a thorough investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Lucknow District Magistrate has formed a committee to determine the cause of the alleged food poisoning. Officials from the Health Department and Food Safety Department visited the hospital to interview the affected children.

"Officials of the Health Department and the Food Safety Department reached the hospital. These officials have also questioned the children admitted," a government official said.

Food samples have been collected from the rehabilitation centre for analysis. "A team of the Health Department and the Food Safety Department reached the rehab centre and took food samples. Action will be taken based on the investigation report," an official source said.

(With PTI inputs)

