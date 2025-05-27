Child gets stuck in lift at Ghaziabad tower, rescued after CCTV alert A child was safely rescued after getting stuck in a lift at Ghaziabad's Media Majestic Tower, triggering concerns over elevator safety in high-rise buildings.

New Delhi:

A frightening incident occurred at the Media Majestic Tower in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi area, where a child got stuck inside an elevator for a significant amount of time. The child was eventually rescued safely, thanks to the alertness of the maintenance department, who spotted the situation via the lift’s CCTV camera.

Incident caught on CCTV

The entire episode was captured by a surveillance camera installed inside the elevator. The CCTV footage reveals that the child initially entered the lift and pressed the button for his destination floor. However, shortly after the lift started moving, the child forcibly opened the lift door from inside, causing the lift to abruptly stop between floors.

Startled by the sudden halt, the child shut the door again, but the elevator remained stuck. The footage shows the child becoming visibly distressed and beginning to cry loudly in panic.

Child seeks help through camera

After several minutes of crying and calling for help, the child noticed the CCTV camera installed inside the lift. In a heart-wrenching moment, the child turned towards the camera and began pleading for assistance, hoping someone on the other side would see him.

Luckily, personnel from the building's maintenance department were monitoring the live CCTV feed. Upon noticing the child trapped inside, they rushed to the spot, manually opened the elevator doors, and rescued the boy unharmed.

Background and safety concerns

According to residents, the child had been staying with a family on the fourth floor as a guest for the past 15 days. The building, a 10-storey residential society, is now facing scrutiny over lift safety protocols. Questions are being raised about how a child was able to tamper with the lift mechanism and whether additional safeguards should be implemented to prevent such incidents.

Though no injuries were reported, the incident has sparked concern among residents, particularly regarding child safety and supervision in high-rise societies. Authorities are likely to review maintenance and monitoring procedures in light of this alarming event.