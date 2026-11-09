Child among six burnt alive after car carrying Haryana residents catches fire in Muzaffarnagar

Six people, including a child, were burnt alive after a speeding car crashed into a roadside light pole and caught fire on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Monday morning.

The accident took place near Jagaheri when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the pole. The impact triggered a massive fire, engulfing the car and leaving the occupants with no opportunity to escape.

Charred bodies recovered

Following the accident, chaos erupted on the highway. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and initiated rescue operations. All six bodies were recovered from the burnt vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are working to establish the identities of the victims and contact their families. The bodies will be handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem procedures. According to police officials, the deceased include the car driver and a child aged between 10 and 12 years. Efforts are underway to gather information about the victims and trace their family members.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident to determine how the car went out of control and the circumstances that led to the collision and fire.