Chhath Puja rush: UP to run additional buses from Delhi to Purvanchal, CM Yogi warns against overcharging

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government will run additional buses from Delhi to various districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh for Chhath Puja. "No passenger should be charged more than the prescribed fare," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, directing the State Road Transport Corporation to operate additional buses from Delhi to various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh so that people can celebrate the festival with their families, according to an official statement.

During a video-conference review meeting on Friday evening, CM Yogi said devotees would offer arghya to the setting sun on November 15, while the Chhath fast would conclude with offerings to the rising sun on November 16.

"Chhath is a festival of deep public faith, discipline, purity and gratitude towards nature," he said, noting that lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in celebrations across districts, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

CM Yogi orders tight security at major ghats

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure foolproof crowd management and safety arrangements at major ghats to prevent accidents and other untoward incidents.

He further instructed officials to deploy adequate police personnel, including women officers, install barricades and warning signboards near vulnerable water bodies, and ensure the availability of trained divers, boats and water police personnel.

The Chief Minister directed officials to assess water levels and depths at ghats, identify vulnerable spots and ensure that devotees do not venture into deep waters. He also called for major ghats to be monitored through CCTV cameras and public address systems.

CM Yogi instructed district administrations to set up control rooms to oversee arrangements and draw up traffic-management plans, including diversions and designated parking areas, to prevent congestion on major roads.

Special attention should be paid to the safety of women, children and senior citizens, he said, asking officials to ensure adequate lighting, changing rooms for women, toilets, clean drinking water and accessible approach roads at the ghats.

He also directed the urban development and panchayati raj departments to coordinate cleanliness drives at ghats and surrounding areas. "Uninterrupted power supply and alternative lighting arrangements should be ensured, while precautions must be taken against accidents caused by fireworks and the movement of animals at the sites," he said.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to set up first-aid camps and ensure the availability of ambulances and emergency services at major puja venues. He called for coordination with local organisers and sought the assistance of Civil Defence personnel, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers. "There must be no compromise on cleanliness, safety and public convenience during the festival," he said, directing senior officials to personally inspect the arrangements.

Chhath Puja 2026

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals celebrated with devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the festival involves prayers, traditional offerings and fasting. Devotees seek blessings for the health, happiness and prosperity of their families.

The celebrations continue for four days, with each day having a specific ritual and significance.

The festival started with Nahay Khay on November 13. On this day, devotees take a holy bath, clean their homes, and prepare a traditional sattvik meal, commonly consisting of rice, chana dal and bottle gourd. The second day, November 14, is observed as Kharna. Devotees fast throughout the day and break their fast in the evening after offering prayers and preparing prasad, which traditionally includes jaggery-based kheer and roti. Following Kharna, devotees begin a rigorous 36-hour nirjala fast, during which they abstain from both food and water.

November 15 marks Sandhya Arghya, the main day of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the setting Sun. Traditional offerings such as thekua, fruits, sugarcane and coconut are arranged in bamboo baskets and presented during the ritual. The festival concludes on November 16 with Usha Arghya. Devotees gather before sunrise to offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the completion of the fast.

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