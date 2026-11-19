A court in Ghaziabad has ordered the attachment of the house of Nageena MP and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad after he failed to appear for a hearing on November 17. The order was issued by the MP-MLA court in connection with a case dating back to 2018.

Following the court's action, Azad criticised the government, referring to political alliances. The case stems from an alleged altercation and assault during a wedding ceremony in Vrindavan Garden, in the Sahibabad police station area of Ghaziabad.

Why has the Ghaziabad court ordered attachment of Azad's house?

The case relates to an incident in 2018, when a dispute reportedly broke out during a wedding function. The complainant, Dharmendra Kumar, alleged that he questioned the presence of weapons at the venue, following which Azad and his supporters abused, assaulted and threatened him.

The complaint led to legal proceedings against the Nageena MP and others. Azad's failure to appear before the court on November 17 prompted the MP-MLA court to issue the property attachment order.

Azad had cited a parliamentary meeting for his absence

According to reports, Azad was in Mumbai on November 17 to attend a previously scheduled meeting of the Parliamentary Committee. His lawyer, Chand Alam, submitted an application before the court explaining his absence and seeking permission for him to appear on the next date. However, the court proceeded with the attachment order. Azad later alleged that the government was unsettled by the political alliance between the Azad Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and claimed that the court action was an attempt to target him politically.

Earlier warrant action, next hearing on December 8

In October 2026, action involving a non-bailable warrant and the attachment of property had also come into focus in the case. The court has now fixed December 8 as the date for the next hearing.

After the latest order, Azad took aim at the government, citing political alliances. The matter remains before the court.

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(With inputs from Zubair Akhtar)