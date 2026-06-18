'Champat Rai's loyalty cannot be questioned': Nripendra Mishra's EXCLUSIVE on Ram Temple donation row

Ayodhya:

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, on Thursday defended Champat Rai, General Secretary of the temple trust, amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, saying his loyalty and decades-long commitment to the Ram Temple movement cannot be questioned. However, Mishra acknowledged that while there was no lapse in integrity, there had been shortcomings in the monitoring and oversight mechanisms.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Mishra said Rai has been associated with the Ram Temple movement for the past 35 years and has played a pivotal role in the functioning of the Trust. "Champat Rai is the head of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. I will not question his loyalty. He has been associated with the temple movement for the last 35 years and has played a key role in the Trust. The priority now is to restore the faith of devotees," he said.

Lapse was in supervision, not integrity: Nripendra Mishra

Explaining the principles of effective management, Mishra said it rests on two key pillars--- trust and oversight. "The first aspect is having faith in the integrity and loyalty of employees, while the second is ensuring proper supervision and monitoring of their work. Both are equally important for maintaining transparency and accountability," he said.

Mishra said loyalty and oversight are two sides of the same coin and stressed that the deficiency lies in monitoring mechanisms rather than in intent. "The SIT is investigating, so I will not speculate. I try not to interfere in the trust's work, but after reports of irregularities surfaced, I separately sought details regarding temple donations over the past three years. Sometimes the monthly collection was Rs 4 crore, sometimes more than Rs 10 crore," he said.

SBI's role must also be examined

Calling for greater transparency in handling donations, Mishra said daily donation figures should be published on the temple's website. "It is difficult to determine how long such irregularities may have been occurring. The guidelines clearly state that the process should be transparent. The guidelines mandate that employees involved in counting donations are required to wear clothes without pockets, and thorough checks should be conducted while entering and leaving the counting area. However, there are reports that some individuals allegedly carried bundles of cash out in their pockets. The guidelines are adequate, but their implementation appears to have been lacking," he said.

Mishra also said the State Bank of India (SBI), which is responsible for counting donations under an agreement with the Trust, should not escape scrutiny. "SBI's role in the entire process also needs to be examined. SBI cannot escape this, as they are responsible for counting. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) states that SBI will conduct the counting," he added.

He further noted that devotees often deposit valuable ornaments, including rings, earrings, and gold bangles, into donation boxes, and that the SIT is also expected to examine the handling of precious metals and jewellery offered by devotees.

On the involvement of Tinnu Yadav

Responding to allegations involving Tinnu Yadav, Mishra said the SIT was thoroughly investigating every aspect of the case and questioning all concerned individuals. "It is impossible for the Trust to cover up the matter. In fact, it was the Trust that requested the SIT investigation, and there will be no interference with the probe at any level," he said.

Mishra added that reforms would be required at every level and suggested appointing a senior officer as the Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. "The CEO should work closely with the Trust and must have an emotional connection with Ayodhya," he said.

He also revealed that officials associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought information from him regarding the matter and said they may brief the Prime Minister upon his return.

Ending on a strong note, Mishra said those found guilty of dishonesty in handling temple donations would face severe moral consequences. "Those who are dishonest in offerings will be cursed for seven generations," he added.

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