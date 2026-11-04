CBI arrests two people, including bank employee, in Rs 10.24 PNB fraud case

Greater Noida:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an office assistant posted at Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Pi Sector branch in Greater Noida and a private individual from Pune in connection with an alleged Rs 10.24-crore fraud, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Deepanshi, an office assistant at PNB's Pi Sector branch in Greater Noida, and Ashutosh Kumar Pathak, a private individual.

Unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 10.24 crore

The agency had registered an FIR on October 29 over the unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 10.24 crore from multiple customer accounts. The amount was allegedly siphoned off by Deepanshi. The agency is currently investigating the entire network and the flow of funds.

The agency alleged that she acted in connivance and conspiracy with a private person, Ashutosh Pathak, and other unidentified persons by carrying out unauthorised debit transactions. "Transit Remand in respect of the accused private person has been taken from the Special Court of CBI cases, Pune, Maharashtra," the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

In its FIR, the CBI has named Deepanshi, Ashutosh Kumar Pathak and unidentified public and private individuals as accused. The charges have been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct by public servants.

The FIR also invokes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology Act.

What did the initial probe reveal?

Preliminary investigations suggest that over the past three years, the female employee allegedly misused the CBS (Core Banking Solution) user IDs of other bank officials to make unauthorized withdrawals from customers' savings accounts and fixed deposits (FDs).

The scam came to light on September 16, 2026, after an account holder reported a suspicious debit transaction. It is alleged that the woman conspired to misappropriate the customers' funds in collaboration with her brother, who is employed at another bank.

According to reports, the account holders whose funds were tampered with possess the mobile numbers of both the woman involved and her brother. The affected account holders state that whenever they contacted the woman to withdraw money, she—or her brother—would meet them outside the bank.

On each occasion, they would use evasive tactics and provide vague, misleading responses. They would not even have the account holders fill out withdrawal vouchers; instead, they would simply hand over cash from their own possession and send the account holders away without them ever entering the bank. The victims claim that the woman’s brother is also employed at a bank in Greater Noida.

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