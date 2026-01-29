Caught on cam: Traffic police dragged for 500 metres on car's bonnet in Greater Noida; driver booked A traffic policeman in Greater Noida was dragged for nearly 500 metres on a car bonnet after a driver rammed into him while trying to evade a vehicle check. The shocking incident was caught on camera and widely shared online.

Greater Noida:

A dramatic incident occurred in Greater Noida when a traffic policeman was dragged nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a speeding car after the driver allegedly rammed into him to avoid a routine vehicle check. Officials said the incident took place on Wednesday at the P3 roundabout. Traffic constable Gurmeet Chaudhary was regulating traffic when he signalled a red car to stop. Instead of complying, the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the officer, forcing him to cling to the bonnet as the car sped away. After covering almost half a kilometre, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.

Incident caught on camera

A bystander recorded the entire episode and the video soon went viral on social media. The footage shows the car racing forward while the traffic policeman is seen holding onto the bonnet, creating widespread outrage among viewers. Officials confirmed that Gurmeet Chaudhary sustained no serious injuries and is safe. Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said a case has been registered at the Beta-2 police station against the unidentified driver. The seized vehicle is now part of the investigation, he added. The FIR includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, rash driving and obstructing a public servant. "Efforts are on to identify and arrest the absconding driver," Kumar added, as per news agency PTI.

