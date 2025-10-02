Bulldozer action in Sambhal: Illegal marriage hall demolished, mosque given four days for voluntary demolition Bulldozer action in Sambhal: Authorities clarified that the demolition was carried out on two specific plots- plot number 691, a 2,160-square-metre area designated as pond land, and plot number 469, a 592-square-metre site reserved for compost pits.

Sambhal:

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Thursday (October 2) launched a demolition drive on the day of Dussehra, targeting illegal structures built on government-owned pond land in Rae Buzurg village. The action, which involved razing a marriage hall and ordering the removal of a mosque, was carried out amid heavy police and paramilitary deployment to prevent unrest.

Demolition drive underway

The drive began at around 11:00 am following a detailed legal process initiated months earlier. The administration confirmed that the demolished marriage hall, along with a mosque built on another part of the disputed land, had been constructed illegally. SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said drone surveillance and strict security arrangements had been made to ensure peace during the demolition. Four JCB machines were deployed, while PAC personnel and police from multiple stations were present in the area.

Land dispute and legal proceedings

Officials explained that the demolition targeted structures built on plot number 691, designated as pond land covering 2,160 square metres, and plot number 469, measuring 592 square metres, which was earmarked for compost pits. The illegal marriage hall and mosque were constructed 10-15 years ago by a man named Minjar Hussain, in whose name the notice was issued. The administration had issued notices under Section 68 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code on 26 June 2025, followed by demolition orders on September 2, 2025 after objections were considered in court.

Police presence and public caution

Ahead of the drive, local residents were advised to remain indoors. With tensions anticipated, multiple police units and paramilitary forces were stationed in the village to prevent law and order issues. Announcements were made urging villagers to avoid stepping outside as bulldozers moved in to demolish the structures.

Mosque committee seeks time

The mosque management committee appealed to district authorities for four additional days to voluntarily dismantle the mosque. Officials confirmed that the administration granted the extension, making it the committee’s responsibility to bring down the structure within the timeframe. If this fails, authorities will proceed with their own action. Meanwhile, the illegal marriage hall has already been demolished by the administration.

What is the stand of administration?

Additional SP (North) Kuldeep Singh stressed that the occupants had been given enough time for voluntary action but failed to comply, leaving no option but direct demolition. SDM Vivek added that the state government followed due legal process, issuing notices and court orders before moving forward.

The Sambhal demolition case reflects Uttar Pradesh’s continuing crackdown on illegal encroachments on public land. While the marriage hall has already been razed, the coming days will decide whether the mosque is voluntarily dismantled or removed by force.

(With inputs from Rohit Vyas)