Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
  4. Budaun: 6 people, including family members going home to celebrate Diwali, killed in tempo-truck collision

Budaun: 6 people, including family members going home to celebrate Diwali, killed in tempo-truck collision

According to police, the tractor driver fled after the incident which claimed six lives and left five people injured. A search operation was underway to arrest the driver.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Budaun Updated on: October 31, 2024 12:07 IST
Representational picture
Image Source : X Representational picture

At least six people, including four of a family, were killed and five injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh' Budaun on Thursday morning. The accident occurred when a tempo was hit by a tractor in the Mujaria area. 

The injured were rushed to the district hospital. They were returning home to celebrate Diwali, said the officials.

The victims, who worked as vegetable vendors in Noida, were travelling in a three-wheeled loader tempo which collided with a tractor-trolley.

"Sanjeev Kumar, CO City, Budaun says, "Five people have died in an accident between a tampo and pick up van, under Mujariya PS limits, in the morning hour...injured have been admitted in Community Health Center (CHC)...Further investigation is underway,"

A speeding car then struck the loader, making the chance of an escape even narrower.

Atul, 31, from Mirzapur, Kanhai, 35, from Bareilly, his wife Kusum, 30, and their children, Kartik and Sheenu, aged eight and five, died in the collision, according to Budaun District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastav.

The sixth deceased is yet to be identified, she said. A search is on for the tractor driver who fled after the incident.

Also read: Jaunpur horror: Teenager beheaded over land dispute, wailing mother sits with severed head in lap for hours

