BSP's Akash Anand slams Udit Raj over controversial remark against Mayawati | Know what Congress leader said Udit Raj had criticised BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati during an event in Lucknow. During the event, he had called Mayawati, the enemy of social justice.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand slammed Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj over his controversial remark and alleged death threat against Mayawati. In a post on X, Anand demanded legal action against Raj. He said, "Today in Lucknow, some old associates of Honorable Kanshiram Saheb, sometimes BJP and sometimes Congress sycophant, Udit Raj has spoken on Saheb's mission."

He added, "Whereas Udit Raj is notorious for looking for opportunities in other parties for his selfish interests. He is concerned about the Bahujan Movement only so that he can become an MP or MLA from some party. This has nothing to do with the upliftment of the Bahujan society."

He added that the language used was unacceptable. Anand said, "I am a young soldier of the Bahujan Mission, but I understand the mission of Baba Saheb and Manyavar Saheb more than him. The kind of threat that is in its language today is absolutely unacceptable to us, the crore of soldiers of the Bahujan Mission."

"Forgetting the mission of Saheb in his selfishness, this sycophant is today threatening to 'strangle' our Mayawati, who has given social and economic freedom to millions of Dalits, exploited, deprived poor of the country with political power," Anand added.

Anand asks UP Police to arrest Raj

He further asked UP Police to arrest Udit Raj saying, "I want to clearly ask UP Police to arrest this criminal within 24 hours and take strict action under the law, otherwise the Bahujan youth of the country is not going to sit quiet, I know very well how to teach them a lesson."

What Did Udit Raj say?

Notably, Udit Raj, during an event in Lucknow, said, "Mayawati has strangled the social movement and it was time to strangle her." The controversial statement has instigated a row and concerns have been raised about the choice of words by the former Rajya Sabha MP.