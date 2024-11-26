VIDEO: 125-year-old British-era bridge collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The bridge was 125 years old.

A British-era bridge collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Tuesday morning, with a section between its damaged pillars breaking and falling. The bridge was built over the Ganga River to connect Kanpur and Unnao. As per the information, it had been closed for use three years ago due to structural damage. The approximately 125-year-old bridge was under the jurisdiction of the Bridge Corporation, which had declared it unsafe and agreed with the government to demolish it.

The historic British-era bridge collapsed suddenly on Tuesday morning, with the section between pillars 9 and 10. The loud noise of the collapse reached nearby houses, alarming local residents. Curious onlookers witnessed the aftermath overnight, and the sight of the fallen structure left many stunned by morning. Authorities have begun demolishing the collapsed section to ensure safety, as the area beneath the bridge remains active with river navigation, including boat travel.

About the British-era bridge

As per the information, the bridge was constructed by the Oudh and Rohilkhand Limited Company in 1874. It was once considered as the lifeline for thousands of daily commuters. Spanning 800 meters, it was built under the supervision of Resident Engineer SB Newton and Assistant Engineer E Wedgard.

The bridge, showing significant structural damage, was closed on April 5, 2021, after large cracks were detected, particularly on pillars numbered 2, 10, 17, and 22 on the Kanpur side. Engineers had declared the bridge unfit for use following inspections, and walls were erected at both ends to prevent traffic.

