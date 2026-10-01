Brij Bhushan rules out contesting 2027 UP polls, describes relations with Akhilesh Yadav as 'personal'

Bharatiya Janata Party's former Lok Sabha member Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday ruled out contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and described his relationship with Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav as 'personal'.

When asked by reporters in Ayodhya about Yadav praising him, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president said this should not be looked from a political perspective and his relationship with the former Uttar Pradesh's chief minister is completely personal.

"I have a personal relationship with him. I do not speak against him, and he does not speak against me. I am in the BJP, and he is a Samajwadi Party leader. We are related. I have been an MP from his party. He is a good person. I also praise him, but it's not political. Do not connect the two," he said.

Yadav's remark on Singh

Singh's remarks come a day after Akhilesh said he and Singh have a "very good" relationship, adding he would accept anyone who wants to join the Samajwadi Party. Yadav was responding to Singh's "everything feels empty without Akhilesh" remark.

"My relationship with him is great, and we are all united in the cause of Uttar Pradesh's development and in putting farmers on the path to prosperity," the Samajwadi Party president had said while briefing the reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Assembly elections will likely be held in February or March next year.

Delhi court seeks Singh's response

Coming to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Delhi court has sought his response over a plea filed by four women wrestlers against a magistrate's verdict acquitting him in a sexual harassment case.

Singh was acquitted by a magisterial court on August 3 in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, citing lack of evidence.

However, the four women wrestlers said in their plea that the acquittal was unsustainable in law, and was founded on a "manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation" of the evidence on record, while failing "to apply binding and well-settled principles of law".

ALSO READ:

Vinesh Phogat hits out after Brij Bhushan Singh judgment, says 'entire system protects him'