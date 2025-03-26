Karni Sena attacks SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence over his statement on Rana Sanga The enraged members of the Karni Sena reached the residence of Ramji Lal with a bulldozer on Wednesday. Earlier, the Karni Sena members had protested outside the Madhya Pradesh office of the Samajwadi Party to object to MP Ramji Lal Suman's remark on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga.

Karni Sena members on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Agra over his statement on Rana Sanga. The enraged members of the Karni Sena reached the residence of Ramji Lal with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, Karni Sena members had protested outside the Madhya Pradesh office of the Samajwadi Party to object to MP Ramji Lal Suman's remark on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga.

The outfit's state unit also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to the person who will blacken Suman's face and hit him with shoes.

The state unit of the Akhilesh Yadav-headed SP alleged that the protesters damaged the party's banners and posters outside the office, which is housed in a government quarter in the Tulsi Nagar locality of Bhopal.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman had called Mewar ruler Rana Sanga a "traitor" and said that Hindus are his descendants.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Sudhir Arjaria told PTI that Karni Sena members burnt an effigy during the protest outside the SP office.

Asked about the SP's allegations about damage to its banners and posters, Arjaria said no such incident happened. No case has been registered, as it was a brief protest, he said.

SP's national spokesman Yash Bharatiya told PTI that the protesters attacked the office around 7.15 pm.