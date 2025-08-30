'BrahMos missile showed India's strength': Yogi Adityanath at Noida defence unit inauguration Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside UP CM Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated Raphe mPhibr's state-of-the-art defence equipment and engine testing facility in Noida, marking a major step towards India's self-reliance in defence production.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence equipment and engine testing facility by Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd in Sector 80, Noida, on Saturday, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event marks a significant step forward in India's defence manufacturing capabilities, with the facility touted as the country’s largest aero engine test bed.

Yogi Adityanath's address: Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to defence manufacturing

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the increasing importance of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in India's defence manufacturing sector. He announced that the state has allocated 12,500 acres of land for the development of defence manufacturing nodes, in alignment with the two upcoming defence industrial corridors in the country. The UP corridor will span across six key nodes, including Aligarh, Kanpur, Agra, and Chitrakoot.

CM Adityanath expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for bringing important defence infrastructure to the state, particularly acknowledging the establishment of the BrahMos missile centre in Lucknow, which played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

He further stated, “India has faced challenges since 1947, and the nature of those challenges keeps evolving. If you have power, the world bows before you. This ancient concept remains relevant today.” Adityanath invoked Maharana Pratap’s quote, “Veer Bhogya Vasundhara” (the brave inherit the earth), to emphasise the importance of strength and courage in today’s geopolitical climate.

Additionally, CM Adityanath highlighted the state's efforts in job creation and economic development, underlining the role of defence manufacturing in shaping Uttar Pradesh as a hub for technological innovation and industrial growth.

Rajnath Singh's Speech: India's growing defence capabilities

In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the inauguration of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd's new defence equipment and engine-testing facility in Noida, calling it a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence production. He highlighted that the facility houses the country's largest aero engine test bed, adding, “Today, this test bed has been dedicated to the nation, marking a momentous achievement.”

Singh emphasized the crucial role that such state-of-the-art facilities play in enhancing India's defence preparedness. "Whether it is the engine test bed, the metallic alloy manufacturing facility, the 2800°C furnaces, or the swarm drones and guided missile drones, these modern and advanced technologies will significantly bolster India's defence capabilities," he said.

The rise of drones in modern warfare

Drawing attention to the changing dynamics of modern warfare, Singh spoke about the growing role of drones. He stated, "When we hear the word 'aircraft', images of Tejas, Rafale, and fighter jets come to mind. However, in today’s world, drones have emerged as a powerful force in this field. Drones are now being deployed even in places where large equipment cannot reach."

Singh referenced the Russia-Ukraine conflict as an example, pointing out the extensive use of drones in the ongoing war. “If you closely observe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, you will notice that drones have been used extensively—earlier, now, and continuously. This proves the importance of integrating drones into our war policy.”

Singh also highlighted the facility’s alignment with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), saying, “This facility is a strong reflection of that vision, and it will significantly contribute to India’s defence self-sufficiency."

Uttar Pradesh’s Growing Role in Defence Manufacturing

Singh lauded Uttar Pradesh's role in the country’s defence growth. He noted that the state’s defence manufacturing corridor is poised to transform the region into a global leader in defence production. His remarks underscored the potential for Uttar Pradesh to drive technological innovation and contribute to India's long-term strategic goals in defence.

The Raphe mPhibr facility is expected to be a key player in advancing India’s military capabilities, supporting the nation's defence manufacturing objectives and enhancing its preparedness for future challenges.

BrahMos and Uttar Pradesh's role in national security

CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's contribution to national defence, particularly with the BrahMos missile system, which has proven its effectiveness in Operation Sindoor. "The BrahMos missile has made the world realise India’s strength and power,” Adityanath said, stressing that the missile’s successful operation demonstrated India's strategic might.

12,500 scres for defence manufacturing: A strategic vision

Both leaders underscored the strategic vision behind the development of the defence manufacturing hubs. Adityanath noted that the 12,500 acres of land allocated for the defence corridors will not only benefit the defence sector but will also boost the state’s economy, creating jobs and fostering technological innovation.

Raphe mPhibr’s cutting-edge contribution to India's Defence landscape

As part of this initiative, Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd has set up the largest aero engine test bed in the country, an advanced facility that will enable high-performance testing of defence engines and systems. With the ongoing technological advancements in defence manufacturing, Raphe mPhibr's new facility is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s defence readiness.