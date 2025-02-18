Bomb threats delay two Mumbai-bound trains in Uttar Pradesh, Security forces conduct searches Upon receiving threats, the Kamayani Express was halted at Ballia Railway Station, while the Dadar Express was stopped at Audhihar Railway Station for thorough security inspections.

Bomb threats: Panic gripped passengers on Tuesday as two Mumbai-bound express trains received bomb threats which prompted authorities to halt them at different stations in Uttar Pradesh for thorough security checks. According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the alarming information was received around 10:30 am via social media, claiming that explosives were present on board the Kamayani Express (running from Ballia to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) and the Dadar Express (departing from Gorakhpur to Mumbai).

Acting immediately, railway authorities and security personnel halted both trains at separate locations and launched intensive searches to ensure passenger safety. The situation caused anxiety among travellers, but officials assured that all necessary precautions were being taken.

Search operation launched

The authorities took the threat seriously and launched search operations, GRP media in-charge Shyam Babu, posted at the Additional Director General’s office told the media. The Kamayani Express was halted at Ballia Railway Station, while the Dadar Express was stopped at Audhihar Railway Station for thorough security inspections, the officials said.

A joint operation involving the district administration, GRP, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) is underway. A dog squad has also been deployed at Ballia Railway Station, they said. A massive security check was launched after reports of bombs being planted on the two Mumbai-bound express trains surfaced on social media, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

