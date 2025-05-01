Uttar Pradesh: Two dead, five injured in collision between SUV and high-speed dumper in Barabanki The incident occurred near Dalsarai village when the SUV (Bolero car) was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow. The driver of the dumper was taken into custody by the authorities for further investigation.

Barabanki:

In a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh, a high-speed dumper collided head-on with an SUV, leaving two dead and five others seriously injured in the Barabanki district. The deceased include a man and a woman. As per details, the incident occurred near Dalsarai village when the SUV (Bolero car) was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow. The impact was so severe that the Bolero was completely wrecked, with two of its passengers dying on the spot.

As per the information, five other people in the Bolero were critically injured. Upon receiving the call, the Ramnagar police arrived at the scene and rescued the victims and rushed them to the hospital for immediate treatment. Meanwhile, the dumper driver was taken into custody by the authorities for further investigation. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Ramnagar police station near Dalsarai village, in Barabanki district.

Here's the video:

Road accident on Delhi Meerut Expressway

Earlier on April 22, two people died and seven others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a parked vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. The accident occurred when the driver of the parked car was changing a punctured tyre, they said. Both cars caught fire following the collision.

The injured drivers of both cars were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The injured persons were admitted to different hospitals for treatment. There was a pet dog in the speeding car who also died in this accident.

(Inputs from Deepak Nirbhay)

