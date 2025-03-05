Boatman's family, who earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh: 'Never saw this much money' More than 500 members of the Mahra family are in the business of boating. They have more than a hundred boats and each boat earned over Rs 20 lakhs during 45-day Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh, world's largest religious gathering that witnessed participation of 66 crore people, houses several stories and changed many lives. One such is the case of a Boatman's family in Prayagraj who have earned Rs 30 crore during 45-day Kumbh Mela. Speaking exclusively with India TV, the family said they are seeing this amount of money for the very first time.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also highlighted their feat in his address during Assembly session.

Boatman's success story from Mahakumbh

The Mahra family in Prayagraj district are into the business of boating. Over 500 people of this community are into this business. The family of the boatman Pintu Mahra had 130 boats and they earned Rs 50,000 - 52,000 from each boat everyday. They secured a profit of Rs 30 crores, which means, each boat has earned Rs 23 lakh.

On normal days, boat drivers could earn only Rs 1,000 or 2,000. But during the Mahakumbh, the boatmen of Prayagraj have earned lakhs of rupees per day. While speaking with India TV, they had never seen so much money.

Mahra family which lives in Naini Arel of Prayagraj. After the fate-changing Kumbh Mela, they thanked Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and said no one had ever thought about the Nishads before and in this government they got respect and also employment.

Yogi Adityanath shares success story

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's allegation that the boatmen of Prayagraj were "exploited", the chief minister told the House, "I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of Maha Kumbh), they have profited Rs 30 crore. This means each boat has earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat."

Boatmen distributes sweets

Boatman Pintu Mahara and his mother Kalavati are so happy that they distribute sweets to people at their home. Both mother and son say that the arrangements made by the Yogi government in the Kumbh increased the number of devotees and they got the hard-earned money in the form of Mahaprasad.

Kalavati tells that all the boatmen must have seen so much money for the first time. They can never forget the earnings of this Kumbh. Kalavati tells that all the boatmen must have seen so much money for the first time. So many devotees came to Kumbh that they got work for full 45 days and their boat did not remain empty even for a single day.