Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Ghaziabad, blasts can be heard from several kms | Watch video

Cylinder blasts in Ghaziabad: A series of blasts were heard after a massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The fire department received the alert at 4:45 am, and eight fire engines have been deployed to contain the blaze.

In the video, recorded from a distance of 2-3 km from the accident site, loud blasts can be heard as a massive fire engulfs a truck loaded with gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials and employees were on the spot but as the cylinders continued to explode, the fire brigade personnel are not able to reach the truck. "The sound of the cylinder blast can be heard for several km in the vicinity," added CFO Rahul Kumar.

"Around 4.35 am we received information regarding a fire broke out in a truck laden with LPG cylinders. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police vacated the nearby houses. The fire had spread to 2-3 houses and some vehicles. The fire has been completely doused. No causality has been reported," he said.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet. Firefighting operations are currently underway and further details on the matter are awaited.

Panic in area

The incident has caused widespread panic in the area. A local claims, "The nearby hotel has been damaged, the mirrors have broken. There is a lot of panic among the public."

Another local said that a nearby wooden godown has been affected and a house also caught fire. "The incident occurred around 4.30 am and many cylinders exploded. A nearby wooden godown has been affected and a house also caught fire," he said.

