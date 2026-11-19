With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is preparing a statewide campaign focused on women voters. The party plans to strengthen its connection with women across all 403 constituencies by deploying special women workers, known as 'Mahila Vistaraks', who will visit villages and urban neighbourhoods to interact directly with them.

The campaign will be led by the BJP's women's wing, Mahila Morcha, and will also involve women workers brought in from other states. They will explain government schemes, discuss women's safety and empowerment, and highlight the work done by the Centre and the state government. The party aims to build a direct line of communication with women well before the election.

BJP to hold major workshop in Lucknow

The party will hold a major workshop in Lucknow on Friday to finalise its strategy for reaching women voters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state in-charge Vinod Tawde and co-in-charge and MP Medha Kulkarni are expected to attend.

The meeting is likely to focus on the responsibilities of women vistaraks and how they will carry out their work on the ground. The broader objective is to ensure that the BJP has a dedicated team reaching women in every Assembly constituency before the 2027 polls.

Women workers to be deployed across all 403 constituencies

The BJP is preparing to appoint women vistaraks in each of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly constituencies. The teams will include party workers from other states, who will meet women locally, understand their concerns and explain the benefits of government schemes.

Their outreach will place particular emphasis on women's safety, dignity and financial independence. The party believes that direct conversations with women will help it communicate its work and understand the issues that matter to them.

The BJP is also looking to increase women's presence within its organisational structure. Under its wider organisational expansion plan, around 50 per cent of the vistaraks appointed could be women. The move is intended to give more women responsibilities within the party and encourage their participation at the grassroots level.

Ujjwala, housing and free ration schemes among key talking points

Government welfare programmes are expected to be central to the campaign. The BJP believes that several schemes run by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government have directly benefited women. These include the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, toilet construction programmes, free ration and Ayushman Bharat.

Women vistaraks will reach out to beneficiaries and explain how these schemes have helped them. Alongside welfare measures, they will also highlight initiatives related to women's security and empowerment.

BJP discussed its wider UP election strategy in Mathura

The women's outreach drive is part of a broader electoral plan discussed during an organisational meeting in Mathura, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The party is preparing to focus on development, law and order, security, cultural identity and nationalism in the election campaign. The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue is also expected to remain an important part of its political and ideological agenda.

The meeting also focused on addressing dissatisfaction among party workers and ensuring their participation in election preparations. The BJP plans to bring more young people into its organisation at the booth level and spread the message, 'Radhe-Radhe, Kamal Khila De'.

Adityanath also stressed the need to take government schemes to beneficiaries. The party plans to contrast the current administration's governance with what it describes as the 'jungle raj' under the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP and Samajwadi Party prepare for 2027 contest

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party are expected to be the main contenders in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while the Congress, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, is also trying to expand its political base in the state.

Women account for nearly half of Uttar Pradesh's electorate, making them a significant group for parties seeking to build electoral support. The BJP's plan to deploy women vistaraks across all constituencies and increase women's representation within its organisation is aimed at strengthening its connection with this section of voters ahead of the polls.

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