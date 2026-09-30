BJP's Noida fortress faces a 2027 test: Can Opposition break its winning streak in the upcoming UP polls?

Noida:

Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Noida has emerged as one of the most closely watched Assembly constituencies in the state. Located next to Delhi, the Noida Assembly seat has so far remained the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) fortress. The saffron party registered victories across three regular Assembly elections and one bypoll since the constituency came into existence. What stands out even more is the margin of victory. In none of these four elections did the main opposition candidate come particularly close to the BJP nominee. The BJP's dominance has continued despite changes in its candidates, while the Samajwadi Party has finished runner-up in the last three contests.

The Noida Assembly constituency is part of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat. It came into existence after delimitation in 2008 and is Assembly Constituency No. 61.

BJP won Noida from the very first election

The first Assembly election in the newly formed Noida constituency was held in 2012. It turned into a three-way contest involving the BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party. BJP candidate Mahesh Kumar Sharma secured 77,319 votes, while BSP's Omdutt Sharma finished second with 49,643 votes. Sharma won by a margin of 27,676 votes.

The Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary finished third with 42,071 votes, while Congress candidate VS Chauhan was fourth with 25,482 votes. With this victory, Mahesh Kumar Sharma became the first MLA from Noida.

BJP widened its lead in 2014 bypoll

The political equation changed in 2014 when Mahesh Kumar Sharma was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gautam Buddh Nagar. His move to Parliament led to a by-election in the Noida Assembly constituency in the same year. The BJP fielded Vimla Batham, who won the seat by an even bigger margin. She polled 1,00,433 votes, while SP candidate Kajal Sharma received 41,481 votes. Batham's winning margin stood at 58,952 votes.

The BSP did not field a candidate in this bypoll, while the Congress failed to mount a significant challenge. Congress candidate Rajendra Awana received 17,212 votes, down from the party's 25,482 votes in the 2012 election.

2017 brought Pankaj Singh into the picture

In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP changed its candidate and fielded Pankaj Singh -- son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The change in candidate did not alter the electoral outcome in Noida. Pankaj Singh secured 1,62,417 votes, while SP's Sunil Chaudhary finished second with 58,401 votes.

Pankaj Singh won by a massive margin of 1,04,016 votes, giving the BJP its third consecutive victory in Noida. The BSP, which had finished second in the constituency's first election in 2012, slipped to third position in 2017. Its candidate Ravikant received 27,365 votes.

Pankaj Singh returned with an even bigger margin in 2022

The BJP once again nominated Pankaj Singh in the 2022 Assembly election, while the SP again fielded Sunil Chaudhary. This time, the BJP candidate expanded his lead even further. Pankaj Singh polled 2,44,319 votes, compared with 62,806 votes secured by Sunil Chaudhary.

Pankaj Singh won by 1,81,513 votes, the biggest victory margin recorded in Noida across the four elections mentioned. The BSP's Kripa Ram Sharma received 16,292 votes, while Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak polled 13,494 votes.

Noida election results at a glance

2012 Mahesh Kumar Sharma BJP 77,319 Omdutt Sharma BSP 49,643 27,676 2014 Bypoll Vimla Batham BJP 1,00,433 Kajal Sharma SP 41,481 58,952 2017 Pankaj Singh BJP 1,62,417 Sunil Chaudhary SP 58,401 1,04,016 2022 Pankaj Singh BJP 2,44,319 Sunil Chaudhary SP 62,806 1,81,513

(Source: Election Commission of India)

What do the numbers indicate for 2027?

The 2022 election produced the BJP's largest victory margin in Noida so far. Pankaj Singh defeated Sunil Chaudhary by 1,81,513 votes, a margin substantially larger than the total votes secured by the SP candidate.

The broader pattern is also notable. The BJP has won all three regular Assembly elections and the 2014 bypoll in the constituency. The BSP was the runner-up in 2012, while the SP finished second in the 2014 bypoll, 2017 and 2022.

For the 2027 Assembly election, the contest could therefore draw particular attention to whether the opposition can narrow the gap in a constituency where the BJP has repeatedly won by sizeable margins.

The SP and Congress could seek greater coordination in the upcoming election, while the BSP's choice of candidate will also be watched closely. However, the eventual candidate line-up and electoral alliances will determine how the contest takes shape.

For now, Noida's electoral history presents a clear picture: the BJP has won every Assembly contest held in the constituency since its creation, while no opposition candidate has yet managed to seriously challenge the party's nominee.

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