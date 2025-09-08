UP: BJP MP's sister filmed while taking bath, assaulted by in-laws after protesting; FIR registered BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput's sister, has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault, officials said on Sunday.

Etah:

An incident of alleged assault and harassment involving the sister of Farrukhabad BJP MP Mukesh Rajput has surfaced in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The MP's sister has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of physically assaulting her, officials said. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Father-in-law, brothers-in-law, filmed while taking bath

In her complaint, Reena Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, along with her brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, assaulted and threatened to kill her.

She claimed that on Sunday afternoon, while she was bathing, her father-in-law and brothers-in-law, Girish, attempted to film her through a bathroom window. When she protested, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted, Singh said in her complaint.

According to Singh, her father-in-law brandished a licensed rifle, threatened to shoot her, saying, "I will shoot you."

She claimed that he also hit her with a stick.

What did the poliec say?

She further said that her brother-in-law, Rajesh, attacked her with a knife, injuring her hand, while Girish assaulted her with an iron rod. She further said in her written complaint that she continues to receive threats even after the incident.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, said that an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish based on the complaint. "The matter is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Samajwadi Party sends defamation notice to BJP MLA Ketakee Singh over ‘tap theft’ allegations

Also Read: Ashok Siddharth, Akash Anand's father-in-law, reinstated into BSP: Mayawati