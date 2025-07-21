BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh meets Yogi Adityanath after years of strained ties, sparks political buzz Given that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has recently questioned several government policies and made critical remarks, the unexpected meeting has stirred significant political buzz. The two leaders engaged in a private conversation that lasted about 30 minutes, as per sources.

Lucknow:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday visited the Chief Minister’s official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow and spent nearly half an hour with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This made headlines as the relationship between the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the BJP MP has been less than cordial for the past few years. Given that Brij Bhushan has recently questioned several government policies and made critical remarks, the unexpected meeting has stirred significant political buzz. Meanwhile, speculation is rife over the timing and purpose of their interaction.

Brij Bhushan seeks to mend ties

According to sources, Brij Bhushan personally visited the CM's residence, marking his first visit in nearly three years. The two leaders engaged in a private conversation that lasted about 30 minutes, they added. Meanwhile, insiders claim Brij Bhushan is keen on mending his relationship with CM Yogi, and Monday's meeting is being viewed as a step in that direction.

More details to be added.