Varanasi:

BJP MLA Sushil Singh's convoy was hit by an out-of-control Scorpio in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, in which, four people got injured. According to reports, Sushil Singh was returning after meeting Mokama MLA Anant Singh. Singh has alleged that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy. This incident took place on National Highway 19 near Futiya and Misirpura villages in Chandauli's Sadar Kotwali area, the reports stated.

BJP MLA Sushil Singh told ANI, "there were about 15 vehicles behind me and around 5 vehicles ahead of me. A vehicle behind mine met with a severe accident, and my own vehicle overturned. The vehicle that caused the accident overtook mine and rammed into the vehicle in front of me...the people in the vehicles ahead tried to intervene and stop them. A conversation took place, and they claimed to be locals; however, they did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicants.

BJP MLA has termed the entire incident as "suspicious" and will file a formal complaint to the police.

Similar incident: 4 killed as Scorpio returning from a wedding procession hit by a truck in Bihar's Patna

Four people killed in a fatal road accident when a speeding truck hit a Scorpio returning from the wedding procession in Bihar's Patna. In his accident that took place near Sabnima Petrol Pump in Athmagola police station area, four people including three women travelling in a Scorpio died, while three others were seriously injured. The deceased included driver Dheeraj Kumar (26), Poonam Kumari (27), Babli Kumari (18) and Renu Kumari (18), the injured are - Satyam Kumar (10), Ritika Kumari (12), a middle-aged woman.

According to reports, a wedding procession had traveled from Sikandra village in the Barh police station area to Belthan village in Bakhtiyarpur. After the wedding ceremony, the wedding party was returning to their village in a Scorpio when the speeding truck hit them from behind near the Savanima petrol pump. Three people seriously injured in the accident were brought to Barh Hospital for treatment, where after first aid, they were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

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